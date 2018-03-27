Danica Patrick Shares Birthday Photo Of Herself In Aaron Rodgers’ Arms

Danica Patrick has already had a whirlwind 2018. She recently celebrated another birthday with her friends and family. After the ups and downs of her love life, Patrick seems to have found someone who makes her happy.

Earlier this year, Danica Patrick confirmed she is dating Aaron Rodgers. This was a huge deal because the two were spotted out together on two separate occasions shortly after he split from his long-time love, Olivia Munn. According to Us Weekly, Danica Patrick shared an intimate photo of her birthday celebration which included a photo where she was in Aaron Rodgers’ arms. They were hugged up in the corner of the photo, definitely showing they are more serious than just casually dating.

The two have known one another for six years. Danica Patrick revealed she met Aaron Rodgers at the ESPYs in 2012. The two were friendly, but she has been attached to other people for several years. Patrick was married for almost a decade before getting a divorce. She caught a lot of criticism for jumping into a relationship with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in 2013, which was also the same year her marriage ended. Rodgers was with Olivia Munn for three years before the two ended things in 2017. Being that both were on the heels of exiting a long-term relationship, their romance came as a shock.

Since confirming her relationship with Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick has been more active on social media. She has caught the attention of fans for her body, especially when she posts bikini photos from a vacation with her boyfriend. While things are still new between Patrick and Rodgers, it appears that the two seem interested in the long haul. They have a lot of things in common, especially being in the public eye for their respective sports.

Racing down Daytona beach. ???? A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick) on Feb 12, 2018 at 12:03pm PST

After celebrating her birthday, Danica Patrick is back to work. Things have changed a lot for her in recent years, but it seems to be exactly what she wants. Patrick captioned her photo with Rodgers to appear that everything is going the way she has dreamed it would. It looks like 2018 is being good to both Danica and Aaron, which has onlookers hopeful for their future together.