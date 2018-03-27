Planned Parenthood Believes Different Disney Princesses Are Needed – Undocumented Immigrant, Pro-Choice

In a time of equality, Planned Parenthood came up with a number of new Disney Princess options the world supposedly needs.

There have been numerous Disney princesses over the years but as the world changes, many believe that there need to be some in the long line of animated royalty. In the last decade, Disney has brought about its first African-American princess in Tiana, as well as a Polynesian princess in Moana, and more diversity is likely to come. One particular branch of Planned Parenthood, though, believes there need to be princesses who are pro-choice, union workers, and who have had an abortion.

Whoever was on the social media team for Planned Parenthood Keystone may be having a bad day after tweeting out something early on Tuesday. The branch is in Pennsylvania and decided to bring forth ideas for the next round of Disney princesses and it certainly caused a lot of uproar on Twitter.

The tweet read that Disney needed to have a princess “who’s had an abortion” or one who is an “undocumented immigrant.” There was the idea that there needed to be a Disney princess “who’s trans” or one “who’s actually an undocumented immigrant.”

As reported by the Washington Free Beacon, the tweet went up from the official Planned Parenthood Keystone account around 9:30 a.m. Eastern on Mar. 27, 2018. Less than two hours later, the tweet had been deleted but not before being captured and permanently remembered by the Internet.

Planned Parenthood wants a Disney princess who had an abortion. Can’t make this stuff up.???? pic.twitter.com/6XZb95wPK5 — GRANT J. KIDNEY (@GrantJKidney) March 27, 2018

By 3:00 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday afternoon, the national organization of Planned Parenthood and the branch in Keystone had not commented on the tweet. It did not take long for the world to jump on top of the tweet and give their thoughts on what was being thrown out there for everyone to think about with the next Disney princess or two.

Some of the responses were quite serious and filled with rage while others poked a bit of fun at the entire situation.

Next Frozen movie needs an abortion subplot https://t.co/VAFtzBbdH8 — Charlie Nash???? ☭ (@MrNashington) March 27, 2018

We need a Disney princess who defunds Planned Parenthood. — Jeremy Lott (@jeremylottdiary) March 27, 2018

In a statement on Twitter, the Planned Parenthood Keystone account called on the animation company to expose children to numerous left-leaning themes – https://t.co/LKW9Gy7meO — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) March 27, 2018

For those just taking this with a light-hearted nature, one could see this next tweet as a Disney and Pixar crossover movie.

With the tweet being sent out and deleted by the Keystone, Pennsylvania branch of Planned Parenthood, it is now up to the organization if they wish to address it. Everyone on social media is going to keep on this situation for a while, but Disney had nothing to do with this and probably won’t touch it with a 10-foot pole. The idea that a Disney princess could have an abortion or be a union worker or be an undocumented immigrant is out there, but acting on them is something that remains to be seen.