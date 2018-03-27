Denmark Vs Chile Live Stream, Predicted Lineups, Team News, & Kick-Off Time

Denmark welcomes Chile in a friendly match as they look to add another victory after the win against Panama.

Alborg Portland Park will be the venue this Tuesday as Denmark square off against Chile in the riveting international friendly fixture, reports Goal. Fans can watch the Denmark vs Chile game online through the live streaming link provided below.

After making their way to the second round of the World Cup qualification, Denmark hammered Ireland by 5-1 aggregate score-line and booked their ticket for this year’s global football tournament. Spur’s midfielder Christian Eriksen scored a brilliant hat-trick for his country as he annihilated the vulnerable Irish back-line.

Denmark is sitting at the 12th position in the FIFA rankings with 1108 points. After going through a disappointing international run with back to back friendly defeats, the hosts roared back into form with a fighting 1-0 friendly win over the North American rivals Panama last Thursday.

On the other hand, after managing just a single victory in five successive international games, Chile looked miserable on the international platform. However, the two times Copa America champions came back to winning track last Saturday with a morale-boosting 2-1 win over Sweden.

The visitors are currently sitting at the tenth position in the FIFA World rankings and have managed to earn 1161 points in the process. The failure of making to this year’s World Cup has disheartened the South American side as they are looking unlikely to get past the misery this soon.

The Chile fans supporting their team in the game against Sweden. Nils Petter Nilsson/Ombrello / Getty Images

Series of disappointing performance in the qualification stages cost Alexis Sanchez and co. a place in the World Cup 2018. Due to poor recent form, it looks difficult for the visitors to get a win against high flying Danish side.

Predicted Lineups

Denmark Lineup (4-2-3-1 formation)

Schmeichel

Larsen, Jorgensen, Kjaer, Dalsgaard

Delaney, Kvist

Sisto, Eriksen, Jorgensen

Poulsen

Chile Lineup (4-3-3 formation)

Bravo

Beausejour, Maripan, Roco, Isla

Hernandez, Aranguiz, Vidal

Sanchez, Vargas, Sagal

Kick-Off Time For Denmark vs Chile Live Streaming

The live streaming will begin for various regions at the time provided below:

Denmark – 8 p.m., Tuesday

Chile – 3 p.m., Tuesday

U.K. – 7 p.m., Tuesday

U.S. (EST) – 3 p.m., Tuesday

South America (Brazil) – 3 p.m., Tuesday

Asia (India) – 11:30 p.m., Tuesday

Australia – 5 a.m., Wednesday

Where To Watch Denmark Vs Chile Live Stream?

You can enjoy Denmark vs Chile live stream online through Bet365.