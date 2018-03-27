‘Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller Emerges From Prison 100-Pounds Lighter And Ready For Spotlight

She's baaaack.... Abby Lee Miller of 'Dance Moms' fame is released from prison as a much smaller version of her original self after drastic weight loss.

Abby Lee Miller has emerged from prison a few months earlier than scheduled with her fans waiting to get their first glimpse of the slimmed-down version of the former Dance Moms star. While her prison release is making news, so is her thinner self that passed through the gates of the Federal Correctional Complex in Victorville, California, on her way to freedom. Or at least closer to freedom than Miller’s been in a while.

The 51-year-old reality star still has a probation officer to report to and she has a lot of rules to abide by, according to Us Weekly. Today Miller is off to a halfway house, where she is slated to serve the rest of her sentence after pleading guilty to bankruptcy fraud in 2016. Miller’s original sentence called for her to be incarcerated for one year and one day (366 days) when she was sentenced last May.

Miller will stay at the residential re-entry center in Long Beach, California, until May 25, which is when her sentence is up. According to People Magazine, Miller will be given “employment counseling, job placement, and financial management assistance” at this new halfway house. After that, she will be released as a free woman.

Fox News reports Miller is eager to get back to life after her time in prison, which includes getting back into the spotlight. Fox quotes a source saying that “the sky’s the limit” for Miller when it comes to her future prospects after prison life. Now that she is out, she is expected to have “lots and lots to say.”

As far as her time while in prison, the source offered a brief description what it was like there for the reality star. They said, “some things about prison were ‘absolutely horrific’ and other things were ‘pretty much the same,'” according to Fox News.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Before Miller headed off to prison last year she underwent a procedure called a “sleeve gastrectomy.” This procedure reduced her stomach by 80 percent. It seemed to have worked as Abby emerged in a photo from prison back in January 100 pounds lighter.

Now that she has been released back into the population, she has all types of plans to sculpt her body after that weight loss. She intends to undergo a procedure that will remove the excess skin due to her weight loss, along with a breast lift and a tummy tuck.

Before she entered prison she did suggest that she might take the time behind bars to concentrate on herself for a change. It looks as if this is what she’s done, with her new slimmer self as evidence. She said as follows.

“I’ve always put everybody else’s child first before my own health, before my own outfit, before my own time frame. Everybody else was dressed and out the door and looking perfect and I was running around trying to find a clean towel to take a shower with, so I think this will be a little ‘me’ time.”

The video above shows the picture of Miller while still in prison showing off her weight loss, which was posted a few months ago. Miller’s “me time” apparently paid off for the often outspoken reality star as she is a much smaller version of herself before she left for prison.