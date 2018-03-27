Shane McMahon’s Replacement For ‘WrestleMania 34’ Match With Daniel Bryan Revealed, According To ‘DirtySheets’

Who have WWE officials chosen to be Daniel Bryan's partner on the grandest stage of them all against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn?

A week ago, Daniel Bryan was finally cleared by WWE doctors to return to the ring. All the stars seemed to align for Bryan to team with Shane McMahon against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn on the grandest stage of them all. Unfortunately, the news broke that Shane was been hospitalized with diverticulitis and his status for WrestleMania 34 is unlikely. ProWrestlingUnlimited is reporting that Daniel Bryan will need to find a new partner. Before SmackDown Live tonight, the WWE Universe is anxious to find out who that could be.

According to DirtySheets, Kane has emerged as the most likely choice to be Bryan’s partner against Owens and Zayn. WWE officials are considering other names such as Rusev or Dolph Ziggler to fill the role, but it seems that Vince McMahon is behind Kane joining the match. Some fans are wondering why WWE officials aren’t considering Chris Jericho as an option, since he still has some unfinished business with Kevin Owens.

StillRealtoUs is now reporting that Jericho is not available for WrestleMania 34 since his touring schedule with Fozzy is extensive and he actually has a concert in New Hampshire on April 8. As perfect as Jericho would have been, he’s not a possibility and WWE is looking internally for Shane’s replacement. Kane might not be the most interesting choice, but it very well could be his last match on the grandest stage of them all.

‘The Big Red Machine may team with Daniel Bryan on the grandest stage of them all.’ WWE

First and foremost, The Big Red Machine has been used as a placeholder for The Undertaker in the rivalry with John Cena on Raw. His run for mayor of Knoxville will most likely force his official retirement from wrestling and the WWE Universe should be pleased to see him get another WrestleMania moment before hanging up the boots. Also, Kane’s history with Daniel Bryan in “Team Hell No” makes him a logical choice.

WWE.com has posted a cryptic preview for tonight’s SmackDown Live regarding Daniel Bryan’s status for the show. In the wake of Shane’s health issues, WWE officials may fast-track the situation and announce Bryan’s partner and officially set the match for WrestleMania. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn invaded a WWE house show over the weekend, so it’s fair to assume they will appear on SmackDown Live. In light of all the chaos of the situation, “Team Hell No” vs. Owens and Zayn could be one of the best matches at WrestleMania 34.