‘Roseanne’ Revival Spoilers: Details On David’s Sad Storyline Revealed

'Roseanne' fans can expect some big changes when it comes to the character of David.

The Roseanne revival is finally beginning its run, and fans are more than excited to see the Conner family back on their television screens. However, one member of the family will be mostly absent. Darlene’s husband, David Healey (Johnny Galecki), will only be featured in one episode, and new details about his storyline are being revealed.

According to a March 27 report by TVLine, the Roseanne revival’s executive producer, Whitney Cummings, recently sat down with the site for an interview on their podcast and went into to detail about Johnny Galecki’s return as well as David’s life since the original series ended.

Cummings revealed that after the death of his brother Mark, David made a lot of mistakes in his life. He had not only been taking jabs from his wife, Darlene (Sara Gilbert), for decades but has had a very hard time handling his role as a father and provider. The Roseanne EP revealed that David couldn’t handle raising his two children, Harris and Mark, in Chicago with no money and has been an absentee father. Despite having unfit parents of his own, David ended up becoming an unfit parent of sorts to his own children, and he’s now paying the price.

In addition, Whitney Cummings revealed that David’s relationship with the rest of the Conner family is unstable. Although he initially wronged her daughter, Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) still feels very strongly for David and ultimately considers him her son. In fact, Cummings says that Roseanne has kept in contact with David behind Darlene’s back. However, her husband Dan (John Goodman) feels much differently about the situation. Roseanne fans can expect to see Dan voice a strong disapproval for David during the revival and even promise to kill him if he steps foot inside of the Conner house.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Roseanne revival spoilers have revealed that one of the characters will be dealing with a “serious addiction,” and speculation is circulating that the character could be David. Perhaps using drugs and/or alcohol could have been one of the ways he coped with the shortcomings he felt in his life.

Fans can watch the Roseanne revival Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC.