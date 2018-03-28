Kim Kardashian Puts Booty On Display In Thong And Bra On Instagram For Cheeky Promo Of New KKW Beauty Makeup

Kim Kardashian stays true to her motto, 'nude selfies til I die,' with her new Instagram photo.

Kim Kardashian is putting that Photoshop blooper on Instagram behind her. Kardashian recently flaunted her tiny waist in a bra top and shorts on social media, but fans paid more attention to the obvious use of Photoshop than they did to Kim’s curvy body, as the Inquisitr reported.

Showing that she’s recovered from that Photoshop fail, Kardashian posed in just a bra and thong in a head-turning new Instagram pic. People Magazinelinked Kardashian's booty-baring photo to her "cheeky" approach to promoting her new line of beauty makeup, pointing out that the photo also lived up to Kim’s famous motto.

“[Kim Kardashian] is continuing to live by her ‘nude selfies til I die’ motto with her latest butt-baring photo.”

Remember those old-fashioned photos of film stars posing with their hair wrapped in a white towel as they put on their makeup? Kim got inspired to do a modern-day replicate in honor of the debut of the Kim Kardashian West (KKW) lip gloss, lipstick, and eyeshadow palette line.

Kardashian turned to Mario Dedivanovic, who has been the Keeping Up with the Kardashians (KUWTK) star’s makeup artist for years, to create the new cosmetics line. But the picture from the campaign photo shoot that Kim shared was all about the 37-year-old’s booty and body.

Kim Kardashian is the queen of selfies, even authoring a book on the topic, ‘Selfish.’ Jacques Brinon / AP Images

Wearing just a bra and thong, with her hair hidden in a white towel like those old-time movie stars, Kardashian eyed herself in a mirror as she put on lipstick in the picture. You can view the NSFW photo here.

“Getting ready this morning with my new lips from the KKW X MARIO.”

Kardashian also shared a safe-for-work-viewing close-up of her face showing her eyes with the metallic cobalt blue shade from her new cosmetics line. Kim explained that the color was named Libra because she and Mario are both Libras.

The shade of blue has a special meaning for Kardashian and her makeup artist, revealed Kim. Kardashian admitted that she used to fight with the cosmetics expert against using color. However, one time when she was talking on her phone and ignoring him, Mario used blue on her eyes and she “freaked out.” However, she then viewed the results in the mirror and fell in love with the color.

“We fight over which look we should do all the time but this blue eye reminds me to trust him,” added Kardashian.

For fans who want to try to replicate Kardashian’s lips, Kim and Mario shared that the official KKW Beauty collaboration collection will debut on April 5. Consisting of four items initially, the makeup line will be sold on KKWBeauty.com. The date was chosen to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Kardashian and Dedivanovic’s first meeting, which took place during a cover shoot.

Although Kim’s booty-baring photo was intended to promote her new beauty makeup line, Kardashian has become known for wearing minimal amounts of clothing in her Instagram photos. As the Inquisitr reported, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently rocked a bra top and cycling shorts, showing off her 24-inch waist. Kim has credited her 75-pound weight loss to a high-fat, low-carb ketogenic diet.