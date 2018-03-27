Apple Unveils $299 iPad Plus A Logitech-Made Stylus, Case, And Keyboard

Apple launches a new and cheaper iPad for students, along with a new stylus called Crayon.

Apple’s highly anticipated education-focused event has finally arrived, and the tech giant has revealed some surprises. Apple has a new iPad that comes with a cheaper price tag, along with some Logitech-made support tools.

Apple’s new iPad costs only $299 for students, but it will cost $329 for everyone else, the Verge reports. Apple also announced a Logitech-made stylus, aptly called Crayon, for $49. Apple Pencil that was introduced two years ago will also now work with the iPad 2018 model, whereas it used to work only on iPad Pros. In addition, the tech company also announced a Logitech iPad case and a keyboard, although there are no pricing details yet for these.

The new iPad has a high-resolution, 9.7-inch retina display, which Apple finds as the most popular screen size among its iPads. This is the most affordable iPad the company has released so far, keeping the students and educators at the heart of its design. iPad 2018 has an 8-megapixel camera with 1080P HD video and a Facetime HD camera, TechRadar reports.

iPad 2018 is equipped with A10 fusion chip and has a touch ID fingerprint scanner, GPS, up to 10 hours of battery life, and up to 300 Mbps LTE speed. It also features a compass, a gyroscope, and an accelerometer. Its look is not much different from the iPad released last year — a premium metal unibody with bezel at the front, a headphone jack, and a weight of 1.03 pounds, TechRadar adds.

The new iPad’s stat sheet pic.twitter.com/OmE9akiFCm — David Pierce (@pierce) March 27, 2018

The new iPad runs on iOS 11, the latest Apple OS software, and is packed with updated applications such as Keynote, Numbers, and Pages, which will have the new “Smart Annotations” feature coming in later. The new Apple device is available starting today, and interested buyers can place their orders right away.

Apple likewise announced a new software called ClassKit, a software development framework that would allow users to make education apps on iOS. ClassKit centers on the interactions between teachers and students, encouraging to learn and experiment through the app and apply the learnings in their own classrooms, per Arstechnica.

Apple’s new products aim to compete with Google’s Chromebooks that have helped it to take a huge share of the education market. Apple has its roots in the education sector and wants to regain its footing in the industry that helped propel its growth during its early years.