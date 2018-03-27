Kendra Wilkinson Allegedly Wants To Divorce Hank Baskett, According To ‘Us Weekly’

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett have been through a lot over the years. They almost divorced before but were able to work through their issues. Us Weekly shared the news that Kendra is allegedly ready to divorce Hank now after all of these years. The couple has two children together.

An insider told Us Weekly that Kendra plans to divorce Hank finally. The source says that they are fighting a lot lately and that Kendra is “uncomfortable.” Kendra has denied that they were “faking it for tv,” but she did recently admit that they were having a few marriage problems. No marriage is perfect, but it does look like Kendra and Hank might be done. You can’t say that these two didn’t fight for their marriage and try to make it all work.

E! Online shared a few more details saying that Kendra took off her wedding ring and went to Instagram. In her story last night, Kendra posted black and white photos where you could see that she didn’t have her wedding ring on at all. She wrote several messages over her pictures and they said things like “life isn’t making any sense to me right now” and “I need to love myself again…” Since Kendra Wilkinson is feeling this way, it sounds like a divorce could be on the way. It would just make sense. So far, Kendra and Hank haven’t admitted that a divorce might be happening, just simply that they are having a few problems.

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett did a season of Celebrity Marriage Boot Camp to work with counselors on their issues. The couple got married at the Playboy Mansion and have done several seasons of their show Kendra On Top. It is obvious that they have had issues, but they have been able to make it through it somehow. It might just be time to call it quits. Maybe they will share the news soon.

For now, the fans will just have to wait and see what happens with Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett. The rumors have flown before, but they are probably waiting to show the details on a new season of Kendra On Top. It does sound like there will be another season, but they haven’t shared when it will air or any details.