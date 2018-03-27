Garfield says he knew joining Facebook was a bad idea when he filmed 'Social Network'

Actor Andrew Garfield might be best known for his breakout role as Eduardo Saverin in the movie The Social Network, a tale of the start of Facebook, but he says he knew back then that Facebook was “evil.” Garfield believes that everyone could benefit from cutting ties with social media once and for all. Garfield’s Angels In America co-star James McArdle likens the social media online distraction as a “hellhole.” But Andrew Garfield says he’s not just talking about just Facebook, but all social media.

Andrew Garfield Fully Supports The #DeleteFacebook Movement

In Aaron Sorkin’s telling of the start of Facebook in The Social Network, Eduardo Saverin, as played by Garfield was “screwed over” by Mark Zuckerberg, says VF. Andrew Garfield says the experience he had through the role of Saverin caused him to avoid creating a personal Facebook profile.

“I never had a Facebook page because I knew how evil it was at the time [of filming]. Everyone’s finally catching up now, right? Everyone is canceling their Facebook pages because they realize. It’s all happening.”

Andrew Garfield believes that for a time, Facebook has taken the place of genuine human interaction for much of humanity. He believes that there are many positives to Facebook and all social media, but that the isolating effect outweighs the positive factors. Garfield believes there is more to be said for actual reaching out.

Garfield says he is hopeful that now that people are ditching Facebook, we will come back around to genuine communications.

“And hopefully, we are coming back around to being with each other again, and being with nature, and being with our nature, because these things [like Facebook] are not natural. They are genius inventions, but I don’t believe that they are natural. One of the big things that we’re missing culturally right now is individual souls feeling a sense of belonging in the world. These things, I believe, are taking us away from that sense of belonging. They are giving us the opposite of that.”

Andrew Garfield Has Never Created A Facebook Profile

Marketwatch believes Andrew Garfield was onto something when he learned the lesson early that Facebook might be evil. Tom Teodorczuk believes that the film, The Social Network, predicted the scandal involving Cambridge Analytica and the access of the personal information of 50 million user profiles without their permission.

“The movie depicted Facebook as being a font of insecurity, soullessness, and loneliness.”

ICYMI, 'Angels in America' swept down on Broadway last night in a magnificent revival led by Andrew Garfield, more than 25 years after its premiere and still as timely as ever https://t.co/A6i8yjwBsN pic.twitter.com/IkRPhfCgRf — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 26, 2018

In The Social Network, Mark Zuckerberg, as a student at Harvard, is a person who has trouble relating to and forming bonds with others. Teodorczuk said that one interaction between Sean Parker (played by Justin Timberlake) and Mark Zuckerberg (played by Jesse Eisenberg) foretold the unraveling of Facebook.

Some Think The Social Network Predicted The Unraveling Of Facebook

Parker: “Private behavior is a relic of a time gone by, and if somehow, some way, you’ve managed to live your life like the Dalai Lama, they’ll make s**t up. Because they don’t want you, they want your idea.”

Zuckerberg: “The users are interconnected, that is the whole point. College kids are online because their friends are online and if one domino goes, the other dominos go, don’t you get that?”

So now that #DeleteFacebook is trending, Andrew Garfield is happy that others are catching on that there is more to be said for personal interaction. Garfield’s Angels In America co-star Denise Gough says that Garfield stresses that there is more out there in terms of human connection.