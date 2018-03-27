Prince William And Kate Middleton May Already Be Planning On Baby No 4 Before Baby No 3 Arrives

While the entire world waits to find out if Middleton will have a boy or girl, others are wondering if the couple will stop at three.

We are less than a month away from Kate Middleton giving birth to her third baby with Prince William. While the entire world waits to find out if Middleton will have a boy or girl, others are wondering if the couple will stop at three. Are William and Middleton already planning on having a fourth baby?

According to Romper, many residents in Middleton’s hometown of Bucklebury believe that she wants one more child. Quite a few Bucklebury residents think Middleton and William will have four children, just like Queen Elizabeth II.

After all, William is very close to his grandmother, and it makes sense that he would want to follow her example and have four children. Although it’d be great to watch the pair expand the family even more, Middleton might have good reasons to avoid another pregnancy.

Middleton suffered through severe bouts of morning sickness in all her pregnancies. The Duchess of Cambridge has what’s called hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition that forced her to the hospital once and is not easy to handle. Although having four children might be the goal, there’s a good chance Middleton will settle for three to avoid future complications.

“I can’t imagine Kate will want anymore given the ordeal that she goes through every pregnancy. I should think that three children is enough,” one Bucklebury resident explained.

Insiders also seem conflicted on the issue. Some sources claim that Middleton is happy with three kids because that matches her own family dynamics growing up. Other insiders, meanwhile, say that William is the one pushing for more little ones and wants to have as many as five kids before calling it quits.

Middleton is expected to give birth sometime in April. Kensington Palace confirmed the baby rumors back in September, though the couple has not revealed an exact due date for security reasons.

They also decided to wait to learn about the gender of the baby and have not announced their top name choices for a boy or girl. So far, experts believe that the child’s name will have significant ties to the royal family and most are leaning towards a girl.

If Middleton and William decide three is enough, that doesn’t mean we’ll be without any royal births in the near future. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to tie the knot on May 19.

The two have said that they are eager to start a family, so there’s a good chance that they’ll start having kids of their own before too long. Whether or not they match William and Middleton’s three is yet to be seen.

Queen Elizabeth, who turns 92 this year, had four children with Prince Philip. This includes Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward. Prince Charles, William’s father, only had two children.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have not commented on their future baby plans, and likely won’t say anything until they know for sure what’s ahead.