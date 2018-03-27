Updated Look At Skyliner Construction At Walt Disney World — Towers Go Up Near Hollywood Studios [Photos]

The new transportation option at Walt Disney World is coming along nicely.

One of the biggest announcements made last summer at the D23 Expo was that Walt Disney World would get a Skyliner transportation system, and progress is coming along nicely. The new system is going to connect a number of resorts and two parks at WDW which will guests a new method of traveling around. New photos are popping up to show a great deal of progress and towers are starting to lift high into the sky already.

The new gondola system doesn’t yet have an opening date, but it is expected to begin operation sometime in 2019. As originally reported by Disney Parks Blog, the transportation system will connect Disney’s Art of Animation, Caribbean Beach, and Pop Century Resorts directly to Disney’s Hollywood Studios and the back of Epcot.

There are a lot of different projects going on around Walt Disney World, and that may make it difficult for guests to keep up on all of them. While going around property, guests are able to see that work on the Skyliner is really coming along and it will be only a matter of time until they are traveling through the air.

Over on Twitter, the always informative user @bioreconstruct has put up some new looks at how construction on the Skyliner is progressing. Some of the most noticeable things are the towers up near Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Disney Skyliner cable tower nearest to Disney’s Hollywood Studios station. pic.twitter.com/ALlypGUmT4 — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) March 25, 2018

Details of a Disney Skyliner cable tower, at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. pic.twitter.com/njWMKfECfk — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) March 25, 2018

Disney Skyliner tower near a construction sign. pic.twitter.com/wtKsZ5vTqY — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) March 25, 2018

Seeing as how Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort isn’t far away from Hollywood Studios, the Skyliner will connect it to the two parks. It’s hard to pinpoint the work at CBR as the entire resort is undergoing a lot of work right now.

The Disney Skyliner has a direct route between DHS and Caribbean Beach. CB just past the clearing. Wyndham Bonnet Creek seen in distance. pic.twitter.com/nz5QUajijz — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) March 25, 2018

Aerial view of Disney Skyliner Caribbean Beach Resort station. Three lines route here, making it more or less center of the gondola system. pic.twitter.com/rPZAXB705X — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) March 24, 2018

When looking at the area from high above, almost all of the Skyliner coverage can be seen.

Arrows at sites of 5 of the 6 Disney Skyliner stations. Arrow far left is a turn station, no boarding. pic.twitter.com/8H1yBd9uiJ — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) March 24, 2018

Those visiting Walt Disney World already have a number of transportation options with boats, buses, and the monorail system, but more is needed. With the new lands, new attractions, and so much more coming to Central Florida, the Skyliner transportation system is necessary and it is moving along quite nicely. These photos of the construction are beginning to show just how everything is going to work and how guests will be able to relax as they move through the air to their next destination.