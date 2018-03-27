Russia Vs. France Live Stream Watch Online, TV Channel, & Kick-Off Time

The World Cup 2018 host Russia welcomes France in an international friendly game in Saint-Petersburg.

Russia and France will square off against each other in the enthralling international friendly contest this Tuesday, at Saint-Petersburg Stadium. Football fans can enjoy the Russia vs France game through the live streaming link provided below.

The European side has been placed at the 63rd position in the FIFA World rankings and have managed 531 points. With the grandest football competition happening at their own home turf, Russia will be hoping to give a remarkable performance in the quest of finishing the tournament on a high. Previously, they had been knocked out from the group stages in their last three installments.

However, the home side suffered a big setback in their World Cup journey with a hammering 3-0 defeat at the hands of five-time World champions Brazil in the last international friendly fixture. Despite showing some resilience in the first 45 minutes, the hosts couldn’t handle the rampant attack of the Selecao for the rest of the match as they suffered a daunting blow in front of their own fans.

With the global tournament inching closer, the hosts would like to buckle up from the setback and put a fighting performance against France this Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the visitors paved their way into the World Cup following an overwhelming contest in the group which consisted of Sweden and Netherlands. France went through some setbacks, but overall booked their journey to Russia by topping their respective group. However, the visitors suffered a 3-2 crushing defeat at the hands of South American rivals Colombia in their last Saturday’s friendly match, which halted their five games unbeaten run.

The 2016’s Euro Cup runner-ups are placed at the ninth position in the FIFA World rankings with 1185 points in their bags. They will travel to Russia with a full motive to surge from the latest setback and find a much-needed momentum ahead of the World Cup showdown.

TV Channel

In the US, the game will be broadcast on WatchESPN, ESPN Deportes+ USA, ESPN3 USA, and ESPN Deportes USA. In the UK, it will be aired on MUTV. Fans can also watch the game through the live streaming link provided below.

When to watch Russia vs France Live Streaming

The scheduled times of the live streaming across various regions of the world are:

Russia – 6:50 p.m., Tuesday

France – 5:50 p.m., Tuesday

Europe (UK) – 4:50 p.m., Tuesday

North America (USA) – 11:50 a.m., Tuesday

Where to watch Russia vs France Live Stream?

You can watch Russia vs France Live Stream through bet365.