Melania Trump Should Divorce POTUS To Win Respect Hillary Clinton Didn’t By Staying Married, Says S.E. Cupp

Melania Trump 'should do for this generation of girls what Hillary did not do for mine, and leave her jerk of a husband,' writes S.E. Cupp.

Now that conservative Christian female Trump fans have weighed in on Stormy Daniels’ 60 Minutes interview with a sketch of President Donald Trump looming behind them in a Dallas living room, as reported by the Inquisitr, a different conservative woman is weighing in with some divorce advice for First Lady Melania Trump.

Sarah Elizabeth Cupp, a conservative political commentator and writer better known as the host of S.E. Cupp: Unfiltered on HLN, has written an opinion piece that has gotten shared more than 500 times on Facebook alone in approximately 45 minutes since publication. The 39-year-old married mother of one is the author of tomes like Losing Our Religion: The Liberal Media’s Attack on Christianity, even though Cupp describes herself as an atheist.

“I am an atheist. I have been an atheist for fifteen years… I believe… that Judeo-Christian values, religious tolerance, an objective press, the benevolence of Christianity, and civility and decency make for a better American democracy.”

Cupp, according to the New York Daily News piece called “Belief and nonbelief are not equal,” leaves herself open to holding to Christian values all the same.

“As an atheist myself, I like to think I adhere to the same Judeo-Christian values that most of religious America does.”

However, it is Cupp’s new New York Daily News piece titled “Melania, don’t repeat Hillary’s mistake: Leave Donald, and set the right example for a generation of girls” that’s getting a boatload of attention.

In the viral article, Cupp compares Melania’s current position to the plight of Hillary Clinton years ago. Whereas Melania has been largely silent as women like Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal detail what they claim were illicit adulterous affairs with Melania’s husband, starting in 2006, Cupp harkens back to how Hillary spoke out against the accusations of adultery against her husband at the time.

Cupp calls it “humiliating” that the president of the U.S. is in litigation with an adult film star, especially surrounding alleged adulterous affairs that reportedly happened when Melania had only recently given birth to Donald’s son. Cupp writes that it is “particularly humiliating for Melania Trump,” regardless of whether the first lady knew about Trump’s reputation when they married.

Melania is a real person, argues Cupp, with real feelings — and not just tabloid fodder.

“But for a generation of young girls, Melania’s next move could be formative,” writes S.E., arguing that Melania shouldn’t become the “Stand By Your Man” image that Hillary became in Cupp’s mind over the years by not divorcing Bill.

Cupp: Melania should do for this generation of girls what Hillary did not do for mine: leave her jerk of a husband. https://t.co/lzR41deJIt — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) March 27, 2018

Instead, Cupp imagines how Hillary would have been viewed by women if she had divorced Bill, with S.E. wondering the same thing about Melania obtaining a divorce.