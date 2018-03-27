‘The Winds Of Winter’ Release Date: George R.R. Martin Now Preparing For Book’s Publication, A Fan Suggests

Speculations have it that the New Mexican author is currently in New York to meet his editor.

Many fans are still clueless about the official release date of The Winds of Winter. George R.R. Martin has kept quiet about the status of the much-anticipated sixth installment of the Song of Ice and Fire series up until now. However, an avid follower of the New Mexico-based writer suggested that TWOW is now being prepared for publication.

In July of 2017, George R.R. Martin confirmed that he is still working on The Winds of Winter. The 69-year-old author first announced his plan to create the sixth Song of Ice and Fire book in 2011 after the release of A Dance with Dragons. Through his LiveJournal blog, the brain behind the Game of Thrones series revealed that he is still “months away” from completing the much-awaited tome.

“I am still working on it, I am still months away (how many? good question), I still have good days and bad days, and that’s all I care to say.”

George R.R. Martin also clarified that he did not stop writing the book to focus more on his other projects. He also debunked the claims saying that The Winds of Winter was already in its proofreading phase at the time. The Clash of Kings writer then added that TWOW could possibly arrive with the first volume of the Fire and Blood series this year.

“And, yes, I know you all want to know about THE WINDS OF WINTER too. I’ve seen some truly weird reports about WOW on the internet of late, by ‘journalists’ who make their stories up out of whole cloth. I don’t know which story is more absurd, the one that says the book is finished and I’ve been sitting on it for some nefarious reason, or the one that says I have no pages. Both ‘reports’ are equally false and equally moronic.”

While avid followers of the Song of Ice and Fire series are very eager to get a glimpse of The Winds of Winter, George R.R. Martin shared that he is also releasing two Westeros books that will feature the fake histories of the Targaryen kings. He divulged that the first Fire and Blood book will cover the history of Westeros, including the conquest of Aegon and King Aegon III’s regency. The second volume, on the other hand, will feature the history of King Aegon III up to the rebellion of Robert.

“No publication date has been set yet, but it’s likely that we will get the first volume of FIRE AND BLOOD out in late 2018 or early 2019.”

Because of this, some fans predicted that The Winds of Winter may come out before the year ends. However, Trusted Reviews reported that George R.R. Martin’s imminent sixth A Song of Ice and Fire book might be delayed again and arrive in 2019 instead. The publication shared that the highly-anticipated book is likely to hit store shelves after Game of Thrones Season 8’s finale episode.

Meanwhile, Express shared that a fan suspected George R.R. Martin has already finished writing The Winds of Winter. Devoted supporters of the veteran writer speculated that he could possibly be in New York right now to meet his editor about the much-awaited book. The rumors sparked after the Storm of Swords author indicated on his March 24 blog post that he is currently in a “Hidden Fortress.”

“Stalking the Notablog on a Saturday like a true madman, I just noticed that in GRRM’s two latest blog entries, he has set his location to ‘That would be telling’ and ‘Hidden fortress’. Normally his location is always set to Santa Fe, New Mexico. This obviously means that he is in New York right now with his editor. And why would he visit his editor now? Because Winds of Winter is finished. I mean, it’s the only logical answer. Right? RIGHT?!”

While these theories could possibly be true, it is important to note that George R.R. Martin has not confirmed anything as of yet. Therefore, avid followers of the Song of Ice and Fire series should take these unverified claims lightly until everything is proven true and correct. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about The Winds of Winter.