Azerbaijan Vs Macedonia Live Stream Online, Team News, & Kick-Off Time

Azerbaijan will lock horns with Macedonia this Tuesday for the exciting international friendly match at Mardan Stadyumu. Fans can watch the Azerbaijan vs Macedonia game online through the live-streaming link provided below.

Azerbaijan is immensely struggling on the international platform following the disappointing performances in the last three games. After suffering a hammering 5-1 blow at the hands of defending World champions Germany, Azerbaijan played a 0-0 draw against Moldova in the following friendly fixture. Before their dismal run, Azerbaijan tasted a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Belarus in last Friday’s international game.

The deflated European side have dropped eight places down to 127th rank in the FIFA World rankings. Courtesy of their poor international run, it will be an uphill battle for them to find composure in Tuesday’s friendly clash.

On the other hand, Macedonia is enjoying a pleasant international spell with five games unbeaten run including last Friday’s 0-0 draw against Finland. After a disappointing first-half in the World Cup qualification, Macedonia finished second-to-last in their respective group, managing 11 points from 10 games with three wins and five defeats.

Christof Koepsel/Bongarts / Getty Images

Macedonia is ranked well above their opponent in the FIFA World rankings. The European side currently holds 75th position in the standings with 441 points in their bags. Comparatively, they have had a good international momentum compared to their Tuesday opponent and will look forward to carrying their form when they face their uncanny rivals.

Azerbaijan Squad

Goalkeepers: Kamran Aghayev, Anar Nazirov, Emil Balayev

Defenders: Azerbaijan Maksim Medvedev, Pavlo Pashaev, Ruslan Abisov, Tarlan Quliyev, Badavi Huseynov, Rasad Sadiqov, Urfan Abbasov

Midfielders: Magomed Mirzabekov, Namig Alasgarov, Richard Almeida, Tamkin Xalilzada, Dimitrij Nazarov, Araz Abdullayev, Afran Ismayilov, Rahid Amirquliyev, Cavid Huseynov, Qara Qarayev

Forwards: Renat Dadashov, Mahir Madatov, Ruslan Gurbanov, Ramil Seydaev

Macedonia Squad

Goalkeepers: Stole Dimitrievski, Dejan Iliev

Defenders: Gjoko Zajkov, Darko Velkoski, Kristijan Tosevski, Visar Musliu, Kire Ristevski, Stefan Ristovski

Midfielders: Boban Nikolov, Enis Bardhi, Ezgjan Alioski, Arijan Ademi, Stefan Spirovski

Forwards: Ilija Nestorovski, Marjan Radeski, Ivan Trickovski, Aleksandar Trajkovski, Goran Pandev

When To Watch Azerbaijan vs Macedonia Live Streaming

The scheduled time for the live streaming of the game for many regions are presented below:

Azerbaijan – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday

Macedonia – 6:00 p.m. Tuesday

Europe (UK) – 5:00 p.m. Tuesday

North America (USA) – 12:00 p.m. Tuesday

South America (Brazil) – 1:00 p.m. Tuesday

Asia (India) – 9:30 p.m. Tuesday

Australia – 3:00 a.m. Wednesday

Where To Watch Azerbaijan vs Macedonia Livestream?

You can watch Azerbaijan vs Macedonia Live Stream game through bet365.