‘Counting On’ Fans Want Jill Duggar Back Next Season, But Derick Dillard Can Stay Where He Is

Fans on Jill Duggar’s social media are letting her know how much they miss her and want her to come back next season.

After regularly appearing on 19 Kids & Counting and Counting On over the past decade, Jill Duggar was noticeably absent during the most recent Counting On season, and fans are letting her know that they want her back on TV. However, when it comes to her husband, Derick Dillard, most everyone seems fine with his absence from the popular reality show. Is it possible that the couple will return next season?

Last fall, TLC fired Dillard from Counting On after multiple transphobic rants on Twitter against fellow network reality star Jazz Jennings, and Duggar decided to stand by her man and opted not to return to the reality franchise that made her family famous.

As In Touch Weekly reports, fans on Duggar’s social media are letting her know how much they miss her and want her to come back to the show next season.

“The show is NOT the same without you!” said one upset fan in the comments section of a recent photo Duggar posted with her two boys.

“I miss seeing you on the show,” said another. “When are you coming back?”

Many fans are upset that Dillard ruined the show for his wife and her fans, but others are upset that the 29-year-old’s religious beliefs cost him a spot on the show. One fan wrote that TLC is fine with having a series featuring a man with multiple spouses and another with a boy living as a girl. But when it comes to someone who has deeply held beliefs based on the Bible, you can’t be on TLC.

However, Dillard claims that TLC didn’t fire him, but instead he and his family decided to go in a different direction and stop filming. However, that is contradictory to the statement the network released last year that said they had no plans to work with him in the future.

Dillard also believes that he didn’t say anything wrong when it came to the transgender topic. He recently wrote on Instagram that his views line up with most of the country, but he was the one willing to voice his opinion.

#CountingOn Star Jeremy Vuolo Puts Derick Dillard To Shame, He Actually Earns A Livinghttps://t.co/GF0COa9NHT — Suzy Kerr (@Suzy_Kerr) March 17, 2018

No matter what comes out of Derick Dillard’s mouth, Duggar continues to support her husband and sings his praises online. She even calls him the “best hubby in the world” when he does something as simple as buying her chocolate milk at the grocery store.

Whether it’s running an errand, cooking her dinner, or rubbing her feet, Jill Duggar can’t seem to stop gushing about her man, but some fans aren’t buying it and think she is overcompensating to hide the fact that she is unhappy in her marriage.

"SO EMBARASSING PARENTS" Derick Dillard Say Jim Bob Duggar Forced Him to Film 'Counting On' for Free https://t.co/ytvrCN94F8 — derrysetiawan (@derrystyawan) March 15, 2018

Fans will just have to wait and see if the couple returns to Counting On next season, but at this point, it doesn’t look like the odds of that happening are very good.