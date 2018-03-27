Stormy Daniels Lawyer: No ‘Monica Lewinsky Type’ Dress But Making Progress On 2011 Assault And Stalking

Stormy Daniels might not have a "Monica Lewinsky type" of dress from her alleged night of sex with Donald Trump, but her lawyer says they are making progress against Stormy's stalker and assaulter.

Stormy Daniels’ friend, adult film star Alana Evans, set social media abuzz on Monday when she said that Stormy saved the dress she wore during her night of alleged sex with Donald Trump, as reported by the Inquisitr. Alana told CNN that she was not clear what other type of evidence Daniels and her attorney may have regarding the Trump situation, but claimed that she knew for a fact that Stormy saved her dress from Daniels’ 2006 dinner date with Trump, the one time that Stormy alleges she had unprotected sex with Trump in Lake Tahoe.

According to Alana, she wasn’t sure if Stormy had saved the dress as a keepsake or saved the dress as some kind of “proof,” but Evans theorized about the types of things that could be revealed via the dress if it has gone unwashed all these years later. However, Stormy’s lawyer, Michael Avenatti‏, has taken to Twitter one day later to set the record straight about the buzz over Stormy’s alleged saved dress.

As seen in the below tweet, Avenatti wrote that he and his client don’t have a “Monica Lewinsky type” dress, referencing the dress that Lewinsky wore during an illicit relationship with former President Bill Clinton, which positively linked Clinton to Lewinsky via semen and led to his ultimate impeachment proceedings, as reported by CNN.

To address the rumor: We DO NOT have a “Monica Lewinsky type” dress. Thus, there is no dress to be tested for DNA. But we are making progress on the assault/stalking that occurred around the same time that Mr. Cohen threatened @intouchweekly magazine in May 2011. #coverup #basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) March 27, 2018

Avenatti directly addressed the rumor about Stormy allegedly having a dress by writing that there was “no dress to be tested for DNA.” It is not clear if Stormy still has a dress that she wore during her alleged encounter with Trump in 2006 that simply contains no substances to test, or if Daniels saved the dress at all until 2018.

After 61 weeks in the White House, President Trump has found 2 people he won’t attack on Twitter: Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal https://t.co/tYJU2r40p5 — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 27, 2018

However, Stormy’s lawyer did update his readers on the fact that they are “making progress on the assault/stalking that occurred around the same time that Mr. Cohen threatened In Touch Weekly magazine in May 2011,” referencing the interview Daniels gave during that time and the threat that Stormy said she received from a man in a parking lot.

As reported by the Inquisitr, Stormy’s 60 Minutes interview included allegations that a man came up to her prior to a fitness class and threatened Stormy and her infant daughter when he commanded her to “leave Trump alone” and kill the story, adding that it would be a shame if something happened to the pretty little baby girl’s mother.