The younger Trump has reportedly asked Donald Trump to ignore calls for gun control.

Donald Trump Jr. is not embracing the March for Our Lives or gun control movement. Instead, he has decided to acquire a concealed carry permit in the state of Pennsylvania. Donald Trump Jr. is an avid hunter, including big game, and has reportedly encouraged his father, Donald Trump, to listen to the NRA instead of the cries for gun control in the post-Parkland school shooting era.

Donald Trump Jr. has applied for a concealed carry permit in Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania, rather than his native New York, where he currently resides, reports Page Six. Ironically, a concealed carry permit from Pennsylvania has reciprocity in several other states, but not in New York.

Donald Trump Jr. Applied For The Concealed Carry Permit Before His Divorce Was Announced

A source claims that Donald Trump Jr. applied for a concealed carry permit in Pennsylvania rather than New York because Pennsylvania doesn’t delve into an applicant’s finances.

“It isn’t clear why Don Jr. applied for a permit in Pennsylvania. But there is speculation that he didn’t do it in New York because you have to supply financials.”

In the state of New York, the NYPD requires that concealed carry applicants submit a New York tax return as part of the application process. Members of the Trump family have been reluctant to make their tax returns public, and Donald Trump Jr. is currently going through a divorce with his wife, Vanessa Trump.

Scum ….only depraved slaughter defenseless animals !

Donald Trump Jr.: Hunting Kept Me Out of Trouble! https://t.co/jBI0QIA0DD — Show Compassion (@McCgoVegan) August 15, 2016

Donald Trump Jr. Has Angered Neighbors With Gun Range In Upstate New York

Donald Trump Jr. has posted many photos on Instagram of his hunting exploits, including pictures of himself with the bodies of leopards and other big game. It’s unclear why Donald Trump Jr. has decided to arm himself further, especially with all of the recent calls for gun control. Donald Trump Jr. reportedly has urged his father not to increase restrictions on firearms.

Just last year, Donald Trump Jr. and his younger brother Eric Trump bought a 171-acre hunting preserve in upstate New York that they use as a shooting range for just the kind of weapons that March for Our Lives supporters are rallying against. The range is in Wingdale, New York, and residents on neighboring land say that the explosions from the Trump property “sounds like a war zone.” The Trumps have built a wooden tower on the property to fire long-range weapons.

Shooting From The Trump Property Reportedly “Shakes The Windows”

Wingdale (located 70 miles north of NYC) neighbors say that the shooting property owned by the Trump brothers has interrupted the serene feel the town used to have, reports the New York Post. Wingdale resident Elisabetta Berghold says the sounds of the automatic weapons is unnerving.

“It’s like you’re in a war zone.”

Local residents thought that Donald Trump Jr. was going to use the property for deer hunting, and they expected to hear rifle fire, but the explosions are too much says neighbor Mike Dougherty.