‘Captain Marvel’ To Feature Nick Fury, Ronan the Accuser, Korath the Pursuer, Agent Phil Coulson

Fans will once again see the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' and 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' characters.

During Monday’s announcement that production had started on Captain Marvel, Marvel also revealed major Guardians of the Galaxy and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. characters coming to Brie Larson’s Marvel movie. Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace), Korath the Pursuer (Djimon Hounsou), and Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) will return in the Marvel Cinematic Universe along with S.H.I.E.L.D. Director Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson).

Captain Marvel will be set in the 1990s and will feature an “all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history” of the MCU, according to Entertainment Weekly. So, as the movie is going to go back in time, fans will see some familiar faces.

It may have come as a surprise to see Lee Pace and Djimon Hounsou on the list of Captain Marvel‘s cast, reprising their roles from 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy, in which Ronan the Accuser was the movie’s main villain while Korath the Pursuer was one of the side antagonists. Mainly because the two later died in the movie, Cinema Blend noted. Ronan died when the Guardians redirected the Power Infinity Stone’s energy into him and Korath was killed by Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista). Given that Captain Marvel is considered a Kree hybrid, featuring a Kree villain makes sense.

Production has begun on Marvel Studios' @CaptainMarvel…@BrieLarson receives instructions from Brigadier General Jeannie Leavitt, 57th Wing Commander, on a recent visit to Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada to research her character. pic.twitter.com/auLGXviDQE — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) March 26, 2018

Additionally, another dead character from the MCU will be seen again in Captain Marvel. Agent Phil Coulson will also appear alongside Carol Danvers (Larson). Coulson has been out of the MCU since he got killed by Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in the first Avengers movie and has since appeared on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. on ABC. It is believed that the Avengers still have no idea that Coulson has been resurrected and is still alive.

Captain Marvel will also feature Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. director Nick Fury. Other stars that will join Larson are Ben Mendelsohn, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel is set to hit the theaters on March 8, 2019.