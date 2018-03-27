‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Rafe’s Future May Not Be With Hope, But With Another Fan-Favorite Character

Is Rafe meant to be with someone other than Hope?

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that while Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) are trying to decide what to do about their marriage, another person may actually be a better fit for Rafe.

According to a March 27 report by Soap Hub, Rafe and Hope have seemingly had problems since the beginning of their relationship. Although Hope’s late husband, Bo Brady (Peter Reckell), gave Rafe his blessing and asked him to look after his beloved wife after his death, the couple has struggled. It seemed that Rafe could never live up to Bo, and the pair often hit rocky patches.

During one rough time in their relationship, Days of Our Lives fans watched Rafe turn to his ex-wife, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), for comfort. It was also a difficult time in Sami’s life, and the former spouses looked to one another in their time of need. The pair ended up in bed together and promised not to tell anyone about their one-night stand. However, the news got out, and eventually Hope learned of Rafe’s infidelity just hours after they officially got married.

Hope ran off to Hong Kong to escape Rafe and their marital problems. While there, she consulted her daughter-in-law, Belle Black-Brady (Martha Madison), about filing for a divorce or annulment. While some Days of Our Lives viewers believe that Hope and Rafe will find their way back to one another, others believe that perhaps Rafe’s willingness to run to Sami could mean that he’s meant to be with her and not Hope.

In the latest #DAYS, Hope is rocked when Rafe's secret is exposed!https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/huQjuEGedn — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 6, 2018

However, after a recent poll, it was revealed that only 36 percent of Days of Our Lives fans believe Sami and Rafe belong together, while an overwhelming 64 percent don’t think that the couple should ever get back together. It seems many viewers may still be holding out hope for Sami to reunite with the love of her life, EJ DiMera (James Scott), although he is presumed dead. Meanwhile, other rumors suggest that when Sami returns to Salem this summer, she might bring a shocking secret with her, such as Rafe’s child from their one-night stand.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.