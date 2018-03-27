Trump’s 2020 Census U.S. Citizenship Question Is Illegal, Say Critics, California Attorney General’s Lawsuit

The Trump administration wants to add a controversial question about U.S. citizenship to the 2020 census.

President Donald Trump’s administration has requested that a controversial question about U.S. citizenship be added to the 2020 census, which has set critics abuzz with charges of illegality and undercounting. According to NBC News, the U.S. Dept. of Commerce stated that the upcoming 2020 census questionnaire would include a new question about the respondent’s U.S. citizenship status. The choice to add the question comes in the wake of a “request by the Department of Justice (DOJ) to add a question on citizenship status to the 2020 decennial census.”

As a result of the announcement, the phrase “2020 Census” is currently trending on Twitter, with more than 40,000 tweets about the new 2020 census question flowing into the social networking site. With the Trump administration adding the question about U.S. citizenship status to the 2020 census, the backlash has been swift.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the new citizenship question on the 2020 census could cause an undercount in population numbers, and therefore have an effect upon the funding granted to everything from schools to homeland security funding for neighborhoods and natural disaster monies and beyond.

Xavier Becerra, the attorney general of the state of California, published the following tweet in response to the Trump administration’s U.S. citizenship question on the 2020 census, announcing plans to sue Trump’s administration over the new 2020 census question.

#BREAKING: Filing suit against @realdonaldtrump's Administration over decision to add #citizenship question on #2020Census. Including the question is not just a bad idea — it is illegal: https://t.co/vW8sa7khq9 — Xavier Becerra (@AGBecerra) March 27, 2018

The U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 citizenship count question could discourage non-citizens from being counted in the 2020 census questionnaire, according to detractors. The new citizenship question on the 2020 census would be a departure from a census that has enumerated U.S. citizens as well as non-U.S. citizens since 1790, in order to get an accurate count of actual funding needed for people in various communities.

The deadline to determine if the U.S. citizenship question will actually be added to the 2020 census is March 31, the day that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will have to determine if the question will be added.

The Trump administration is being accused of using the 2020 census question about U.S. citizenship for political gains by targeting immigrants who are fearing how the White House might use the 2020 census data after it is collected, if in fact the new question is added.