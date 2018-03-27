Meet ‘Counting On’ Star Jana Duggar’s BFF And The Duggar Family Wedding Planner Laura DeMasie

DeMasie planned Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell's wedding, as well as Joy-Anna Duggar's to Austin Forsyth.

Since Counting On star Jana Duggar isn’t engaged or married, her parents do not allow her to have any social media accounts, so it’s more difficult for fans to keep up with what is going on in the oldest Duggar daughter’s life. But, during this week’s Counting On season finale, we finally got to meet Jana’s BFF Laura DeMasie, and it was her job to make sure Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell’s wedding day went off without a hitch.

In Touch Weekly is reporting that the last Counting On episode of the season featured the wedding of Joseph and Kendra, and they hired DeMasie to be their wedding planner. She also planned Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s wedding last May.

Jana’s bestie has worked for Embassy Media since 2013, and according to their website, they are the online media library of the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP).

The IBLP is a non-denominational Christian organization that has a home education program called the Advanced Training Institute (ATI), which is the program the Duggars use to homeschool their children.

Some former followers call it a cult that cuts people off from secular society and teaches that you must live a certain way to earn God’s approval.

Meet Laura DeMasie – BFF from #JanaDuggar who planned Joe and Kendra’s wedding!

The bride is coming! Joseph #Duggar and Kendra Caldwell stepped down the aisle and said “I’m willing” tonight’s Counting On’s season finalehttps://t.co/tvAvUzYskb — NewsCurrent (@NewsCurrent5) March 27, 2018

But, to hear DeMasie’s employers tell it, they focus on relationships that matter the most. In the “About” section on their website, it says that their online media library helps “gain a new understanding of the five Life Roles and how your relationship with God as a Person will influence your effectiveness as a Partner, Parent, Provider, and Proclaimer.”

Like Jana, DeMasie has gotten involved in various humanitarian efforts, and last fall she raised money via a GoFundMe campaign to help the victims of Hurricane Maria. In the fundraiser description, DeMasie wrote that a small group of friends – made up of EMTs and emergency-trained pilots – were flying to Puerto Rico to assist with rescue and relief efforts.

However, some accused her of using the disaster for photo ops and to push her religious beliefs.

Both the 28-year-old Jana and 32-year-old DeMasie are single, and since they are so close, some have speculated that the two are in a relationship but keeping it on the down low because of their religion.

However, the relationship rumors don’t end there. Others think that there could be (or should be) something brewing between Jana and Bringing Up Bates star Nathan Bates. Since they both have so much in common – including coming from families with 19 children – some believe Nathan is the perfect match for Jana.

Josiah with fiancée Lauren, John-David and Joseph, Kendra, and family friend Nathan Bates going to dinner last night! pic.twitter.com/LhZpipzAPN — Duggar Sisters (@DuggarSisters) March 21, 2018

But, fans will have to continue to wait to find out more about Jana Duggar’s love life, since new episodes of Counting On won’t be back on TLC until later this year.