Tom Arnold Gives His Opinion On The ‘Roseanne’ Reboot—And His Ex-Wife Roseanne Barr

The former 'Roseanne' star gives his thoughts on the revival of the ABC sitcom and where his ex-wife's character is today.

Tom Arnold is speaking out after screening the first episode of the highly anticipated Roseanne reboot, “Twenty Years to Life.” In a review of the episode posted to the Hollywood Reporter, Arnold, who was married to series star Roseanne Barr from 1990 to 1994, revealed that the Roseanne revival works, but that he is disappointed that his ex didn’t have her character’s back.

Arnold, who famously went from audience warm-up guy to writer/producer to actor to Barr’s husband during his stint on the original show, is one of the few original cast members who doesn’t appear in the Roseanne reboot. While he revealed he was “happy” to hear about the ABC revival, 20 years after he played Arnie on Roseanne, Tom Arnold admitted he knew the new show’s success would rest on the Roseanne Conner character and what type of woman she would be in 2018.

“Today’s Roseanne Barr is more polarizing than ever,” Arnold wrote.

“No longer a feminist-pacifist voice for the working folks, she’s now a far-right Trump-loving troll who’s gone hard against liberals and Hillary supporters and even #MeToo women. That is not the Roseanne Barr I knew, but that’s OK so long as that’s not the Roseanne Conner she brings back to TV.”

Adam Rose / ABC

Tom Arnold knew before screening the “Twenty Years to Life” episode that Roseanne Conner was going to be “a far-right Trump lover.” Spoilers also revealed that there would be tension in the family because Roseanne ‘s sister Jackie (Laure Metcalf) was a Hillary Clinton supporter. But once he watched an older Roseanne and Dan Conner (John Goodman) and their modern family, even Tom Arnold admitted, “As always, Roseanne is best when it pulls into its core: that crazy family.”

Arnold also admitted fandom for Roseanne star Laurie Metcalf, who plays Roseanne’s sister Jackie on the show.

“Laurie is a tour de force,” Tom wrote. “She could carry this show. She could carry every show ever.”

Adam Rose / ABC

Tom Arnold left THR readers with his own bottom line.

“If you want to watch a show because it’s the voice of your political point of view, right or left, do not watch the Roseanne reboot. You’ll be disappointed. But if you’re a fan of the original Roseanne, especially the glory years… this is as good as it’s going to get.”

Tom Arnold was a writer and cast member on the original Roseanne series for six years. Arnold played Arnie Thomas, the husband of Sandra Bernhard’s character, Nancy, before Barr fired him after their split. Still, in an interview with Mario Lopez last fall, Tom Arnold praised the news of a reboot of the iconic series.

“It’s great,” Arnold said. “I love the cast…it was a wonderful experience, great cast, and great writers… I wish the best for Roseanne and John [Goodman].”

While Tom Arnold and Roseanne Barr had a bitter divorce back in 1994, the actor has been supportive of his ex-wife’s endeavors. In 2012, Tom Arnold was included in a Comedy Central roast of Roseanne, and he had nothing but praise for his ex-wife and her artistic talents.

“I respect her, I appreciate her,” Tom Arnold said of Roseanne Barr.

But has his tune changed with the Roseanne reboot? Tom Arnold ended his THR review by rehashing some humiliating things he claims his ex-wife did to him but says he can forgive her. What he can’t seem to forgive is what Barr did to her Roseanne character.

“I can forgive Roseanne Conner voting for Trump in 2016,” Tom wrote. “I bet if you’re a Midwest housewife, he might’ve come across on TV like he really had your back. But Roseanne Barr knew Donald Trump personally for 30 years and saw how he treated women. She even did business with him. I’m not surprised by anything Trump does, but Roseanne Barr made $200 million off Roseanne Conner, so I’m a little disappointed she doesn’t have her back.”

The Roseanne revival premieres Tuesday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.