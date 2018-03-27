Lakers Rumors: LeBron James, Paul George Will ‘Find A Way’ To Fit If Both End Up In L.A., David Aldridge Says

The veteran NBA analyst said that LeBron James and Paul George would figure out how to play together should they both sign with the Lakers this summer.

One of the NBA’s biggest open secrets is the Los Angeles Lakers’ desire to sign incoming free agents LeBron James and Paul George this summer. An NBA fan asked TNT analyst David Aldridge how the two small forwards would even fit together, and the former ESPN reporter said that like all superstars, the two would “find a way” to make it work if they end up playing with each other.

In a recent fan mail Q&A on the NBA’s official website, Aldridge addressed some queries about James, George, and Al Horford, including some of the three stars’ potential free agency destinations in the offseason. The first question was from Golden State Warriors fan Ryan Marquez, who asked how the first two stars can fit well on one team given that they both naturally play the same small forward position.

Marquez did not specifically say that they might both end up with the Lakers as he also mentioned previous trade rumors linking George to the Cleveland Cavaliers. There were speculations last season that the King had been convincing the Cavs’ management to trade for the former NBA Most Improved Player, but the Indiana Pacers ultimately traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Paul George (left) guards LeBron James in a Thunder vs. Cavs game. Kirk Irwin / Getty Images

Aldridge straightforwardly replied that “great players figure it out” and that playing positions “would not matter” to both James and George, who are considered as two of the most versatile players in the league right now, especially in today’s position-less basketball era. The analyst continued that with LeBron’s size and “so many teams going small” these days, then he would more likely go up against someone smaller than him should that happen.

Earlier this month, Bleacher Report’s Maurice Bobb predicted that LeBron and PG13 would both end up getting signed by the Lakers. The reporter said that while James had publicly stated his loyalty to the Cavs, the Lakers remain as one of four teams who can snatch him out of Cleveland this summer.

Bobb cited James’ previous interview with USA Today‘s Michael Singer as an indication that James is going to move to Los Angeles. According to the report, the 14-time All-Star said that the NBA is “much better when the Lakers, the Knicks, and the Celtics are all good at the same time” and that he understands the emerging Lakers rumors because the team has enough salary cap space to sign him.

Thunder forward Paul George (middle) is double-teamed by the Lakers’ Brandon Ingram (left) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Jae C. Hong / AP Images

Meanwhile, Bobb also said that “with the Thunder not living up to expectations and their window to win a championship closing,” the Lakers appear to have become a much better destination for George in the summer.

George has long been rumored to be interested in playing for his hometown squad since he was a Pacer. He himself admitted that he preferably wants to be with the Lakers if given the opportunity, and this summer would be that chance as he becomes an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.