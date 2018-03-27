Miranda Lambert May Have Just Confirmed Split With Anderson East, Reports ‘In Touch’

Miranda Lambert recently wrapped up her tour and thanked everyone except Anderson East.

It’s been more than two months since Miranda Lambert and Anderson East were seen together, which sparked rumors that the pair broke up. Just recently, Blake Shelton’s ex-wife wrapped up her “Livin’ Like Hippies Tour” and thanked everyone who had supported her. She also gave a special shout-out to her band and crew as well as The Oak Ridge Boys. However, she never mentioned nor tagged her boyfriend in her Instagram post, which may have confirmed their split.

According to In Touch, Miranda and Anderson decided to end their relationship as they grew apart while on separate tours. The 29-year-old musician was allegedly the one who called it quits, which was quite surprising since her popularity helped him get into the country music A-list. The 34-year-old songstress was reportedly devastated about their split because she didn’t see it coming.

Instead of feeling sorry for herself because of another failed relationship, Lambert reportedly focused on writing songs and preparing for her tour with Little Big Town in July. East, on the other hand, is still busy with his world tour, which runs until August 2018.

A few weeks before In Touch reported the split of Miranda Lambert and Anderson East, the “Vice” hitmaker posted a cryptic message on Instagram. “I do this thing called whatever I want,” she captioned her photo, which was probably addressed to her ex-boyfriend.

During her concert in Knoxville, Miranda performed some of her breakup songs including “Over You,” “The House That Built Me,” and “Tin Man,” which were inspired by her divorce from Blake Shelton. As open as she was with her feelings, she reportedly wanted her audience to feel everything that they could possibly feel.

According to Knox News, Lambert told her fans that she wanted them to feel sad, mad, happy, nostalgic, and really irritated sometimes, which was her favorite emotion. The blonde singer emphasized that part of the feelings is heartbreak, which she claims to use for her art. She revealed that she enjoys writing and listening to sad songs – so fans can expect another breakup song if the report on her split with the blues singer is true.

Miranda Lambert and Anderson East used to show their support for each other a lot on Instagram. Her last post about her boyfriend was in January, while his last post about her was on her birthday back in November. The two haven’t confirmed their split, but their recent posts on social media may have just confirmed that they have ended their relationship – or they may just be too busy with their tours.