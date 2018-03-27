‘NCIS’ Season 15: Mark Harmon’s Character May Hurt Ducky’s Feelings, Team Is Trapped Inside Their Headquarters

Spoilers suggest that Pauley Perrette's character will stay inside a morgue while her teammates try to escape from their locked-up headquarters.

Many fans are thrilled with the return of NCIS Season 15 after its one-week hiatus. The American police military procedural television series remains one of the most popular shows today due to its exciting storyline and high-caliber characters. Now, spoilers suggest that special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and the rest of the NCIS team will be forced to relocate in Episode 18.

SpoilerTV reported that NCIS Season 15 Episode 18 is titled “Death from Above.” The entertainment news outlet shared that the new episode will feature the team discovering a dead body on the roof of their headquarters. Making the situation worse is the fact that some bomb paraphernalia was also sighted in the area.

In an NCIS Season 15 Episode 18 teaser, agent Tim McGee (Sean Murray) found out that an unidentified personality hacked into their work place’s security system. In other words, special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, NCIS Director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll), Jack Sloane (Maria Bello), Ellie Bishop (Emily Wickersham), Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard (David McCallum), and their associates would not be able to get out of the building. It was even revealed that a dangerous killer would successfully find his way inside the agency.

Other spoilers suggest that a bomb will also put the lives of the NCIS team in danger. In the same NCIS Season 15 Episode 18 trailer, Ellie Bishop was seen trying to bypass an electronic door. However, Emily Wickersham’s character will fail to do so and get scrapes and burns instead.

As for Abby Sciuto, she is said to be found sleeping inside Ducky’s freezer while her associates try to escape from their locked-up headquarters. Previous reports suggested that the character could possibly be on an undercover mission there. The NCIS Season 15 Episode 18 teaser showed Abby having a good time inside the morgue.

Meanwhile, another highlight in the upcoming NCIS Season 15 is the first draft of Ducky’s upcoming book. David McCallum’s character is currently writing a reference book related to crimes. It is said that he would let the NCIS team take a glimpse of his rough outline.

However, CarterMatt suggests that special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs will not want to read Ducky’s first draft in NCIS Season 15 Episode 18. While Ellie Bishop and Nick Torres show enthusiasm with the book’s content, Gibbs is not really that interested in it at the moment. The entertainment news outlet shared that this will be very disappointing for Ducky since he wanted the NCIS team leader to give his comments and opinions about his piece before creating another draft.

Catch the “Death from Above” episode on Tuesday, March 27 at 8 p.m. on CBS. Stay tuned for the latest spoilers news and updates about NCIS Season 15!