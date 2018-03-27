Kyrgyzstan Vs India Live Stream Asian Cup Qualifiers, TV Channel, & Kickoff Time

The Blues will be without Sunil Chhetri, but they will look to finish the Asian Cup Qualifiers with a win over the Central Asian country.

Stadion Dolena Omurzakova will host the Asian Cup Qualifier game between Kyrgyzstan and India this Tuesday. Fans can watch the Kyrgyzstan vs. India game online through the live-streaming links provided below.

The home team is looking good in the qualification table with 10 points from their five games. Kyrgyzstan has registered three wins in the process and has tasted defeat on one occasion. With not much competition from the rest of the teams below them, Kyrgyzstan is looking solid to qualify for the next round in the qualification.

Kyrgyzstan hammered Myanmar by a 5-1 score-line in their last qualifying campaign. Zemlianukhin scored a blistering two goals for the home side accompanied by the goals from Lux, Sagynbaev, and Shamshiev. Courtesy of the morale-boosting victory, the home side will feel confident to face the group leaders this Tuesday.

Meanwhile, India is leading the group with four wins from five games. Moreover, the South Asian side has been undefeated in the qualification campaign so far and have managed 13 points in the process. They have already booked their place in the next round before the last group encounter.

The table toppers were held to a 2-2 draw against Myanmar in their last qualification fixture. Sunil Chettri and J. Lalpekhlua were on the score-sheet for the Blues in the thrilling encounter. Courtesy of their sublime run in the qualification, India is expected to remain unbeaten in the group round.

The visitors will travel to Kyrgyzstan with full confidence after registering a 1-0 win against the home side in the reverse group fixture.

TV Channel

In India, the game will be aired live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD. Rest of the fans can watch the game live through the live-streaming links provided at the bottom.

Kickoff Time for Kyrgyzstan vs. India Live Stream

The kickoff times of the Asian Cup Qualification game across various regions are given below:

Kyrgyzstan – 8 p.m., Tuesday

India – 7:30 p.m., Tuesday

UK – 3 p.m., Tuesday

USA (EST) – 10 a.m., Tuesday

South America (Brazil) – 11 a.m., Tuesday

Australia – 1 a.m., Wednesday

Where To Watch Kyrgyzstan vs. India Live Stream?

You can watch Kyrgyzstan vs. India live online through the following links.