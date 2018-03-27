‘The Originals’ Season 5 New Trailer Shows The Mikaelsons Trying To Save Each Other

It looks like Hope is going to save her family in the final season of 'The Originals.'

The CW has dropped the first trailer for The Originals Season 5, and it looks pretty intense. From the introduction of the teenage Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) to Hayley’s (Phoebe Tonkin) new guy, fans are definitely going to get a lot of twists and turns of events. But, the most thrilling scene revealed is the much-awaited reunion of the Mikaelson family.

It has been known that Klaus (Joseph Morgan), Rebekah (Claire Holt), Kol (Nathaniel Buzolic), Freya (Riley Voelkel), and even Elijah (Daniel Gillies) have to be apart to keep Hope from danger. Has Freya found the cure for The Hollow’s dark magic?

In the trailer, the Mikaelson siblings are seen in a ritual just like the moment the curse started. “We have to save each other,” Hope told Elijah, Kol, Freya, Rebekah, and Marcel (Charles Michael Davis). “Always and forever,” Klaus said.

However, Vincent (Yusuf Gatewood) believes that the Mikaelsons’ reunion in The Originals Season 5 will ignite darkness like they have never seen before. This could just mean that there will be a big battle happening in The Vampire Diaries spinoff series’ season finale, Digital Spy reported.

Does this mean that Elijah could be in danger? In the clip, he can be seen steaming and burning. In another scene, his face is covered with blood while he is screaming up in the air. Will this have a connection with Hayley’s new love?

The Originals Season 5 trailer reveals Hayley has a new guy, Declan (Torrance Coombs). It looks like she is now happier having him around as she looks very in love while he caresses her face. Does this heartbreak make Elijah ready to face his death?

Meanwhile, fans also got the first glimpse of the teenage Hope in The Originals Season 5’s new trailer. After the time jump, following her stay in Mystic Falls at Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted with Alaric (Matthew Davis) and Caroline (Candice King), she is definitely back.

Will the Mikaelson’s reunion put Hope in great danger? It looks like Klaus and Hayley’s daughter is now carrying much greater powers, which could possibly save her family. Also, with the unfortunate events the Mikaelsons are going through, they now have Marcel by their side.

The Originals Season 5 begins on April 20 at 8 p.m. on The CW.