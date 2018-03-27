Mother Reportedly Slammed Her 14-Year-Old Daughter Headfirst Through A Window

Kalinda Carpenter allegedly slammed her daughter’s head through a window during a fight.

A Pennsylvania woman reportedly slammed her 14-year-old daughter’s head through a window during a fight. KRCG TV is reporting that Kalinda Carpenter engaged in a violent altercation with her daughter, hitting her several times, before throwing the girl on the ground and sitting on her chest.

According to court documents, the 33-year-old woman then grabbed the girl by the hair, dragged her to her feet and then used both hands to slam the teenager’s head through a window in the house, breaking it to smithereens.

The document revealed that when officers arrived at the North Columbia Street residence, they found the room where the fight had occurred covered in blood. The girl was a medical emergency and treated for abrasions, multiple bruises, and cuts.

ABC 17 News reports that Carpenter contacted a relative and apologized for her actions before she was arrested. The 33-year-old woman was charged Monday with first-degree domestic assault, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and abuse or neglect of a child.

She was taken to the Boone County Jail and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

This is not the first time that Kalinda Carpenter was arrested in Boone County. Two years ago, she was picked up by police over another altercation.

Hanna_Alandi / Thinkstock

The story also detailed by ABC 17 News said Kalinda Carpenter and a companion, Micah McElmurry, squared off against a group of people after their kids had been involved in a fight at a mart. Employees say several displays in the store were knocked over during the fight.

According to the report, the fracas spilled outside where guns were drawn by Kalinda Carpenter and Micah McElmurry. When the other group bailed, the pair followed them in their own car and reportedly shot at the speeding vehicle multiple times, damaging a rear light.

There were children riding in both vehicles. Three kids in the car were hit by gunfire. Four other kids were in the car driven by Kalinda Carpenter. McElmurry and Carpenter were arrested and arraigned on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, endangering the welfare of a child, assault, peace disturbance, and property damage.