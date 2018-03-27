Real Reason Why Dean Ambrose Was Pulled From ‘WrestleMania’ Week Revealed, According To ‘CageSideSeats’

Why was The Lunatic Fringe mysteriously pulled from all his appearances during 'WrestleMania' week?

It was reported by WWE.com that Dean Ambrose was pulled from WrestleMania Axxess and the rest of his appearances during WrestleMania week. After suffering a torn tricep in December, the timetable was nine months for Ambrose’s recovery, which guaranteed he would be missing the grandest stage of them all. It is being rumored that WWE officials pulling him from WrestleMania week could mean a few different things.

According to CageSideSeats, The Lunatic Fringe being pulled from his appearances might be an indication that his injury is worse than expected. Wrestling News reports Ambrose was just in Birmingham to check on his progress, and it was not long after that the company announced he was out of WrestleMania week. However, the report is also claiming that the real reason for his absence is Ambrose could be preparing for a surprise return to WWE.

Before his injury in December, there were rumors that Ambrose would be turning heel before the grandest stage of them all to rekindle his rivalry with Seth Rollins. That’s most likely the plan whenever he makes his return to WWE television. If Dean Ambrose is medically cleared for a return or he makes an appearance on the grandest stage of them all to begin that angle, the WWE Universe would be shocked by Dean’s recovery.

The Lunatic Fringe could make a surprise return during ‘WrestleMania 34.’ WWE

At the moment, it’s hard to predict how Dean Ambrose’s recovery is going because Dean was either pulled from WrestleMania because his injury is worse than expected or he’s progressing better than expected. If he’s on schedule, then it’s still plausible for The Lunatic Fringe to make an appearance during the grandest stage of them all. It might be as simple as celebrating with Seth Rollins after he wins the IC Championship.

The WWE Universe could be getting ahead of themselves since Ambrose isn’t scheduled to return to action until well after WrestleMania. However, the company has exaggerated timetables for injured superstars in the past to surprise the WWE Universe when the time is right. If WWE officials and Dean Ambrose have a big surprise planned for WWE fans at WrestleMania, it could be the biggest moment of the entire evening.