Acer Chromebook Tab 10: First Tablet Running On Chrome OS Unveiled

This is the first tablet to run on Chrome OS. As noted by the Verge, Google and Acer seem to be making a point by scheduling the launch of their latest tablet just a day before Apple unveils its lower-priced iPad.

Chromebook Tab 10 Vs. iPad

Among the most striking similarities between Acer’s Chromebook and Apple’s iPad are the specs. Just like the iPad, the device is 9.7 inches and has a 2048 x 1536 display.

The Chromebook Tab 10 also comes with a front and a rear camera, a USB-C port, 4 GB RAM, 32 GB storage, and an OP1 processor. The tablet’s estimated life is nine hours.

According to Google’s blog, the Chromebook Tab 10 is the first education tablet that runs on Chome OS. In addition to those specs, the Chromebook Tab 10 has stylus support, a feature inspired by the Galaxy Note series in Samsung.

The Wacom-branded stylus is built-in, and it doesn’t need a battery or additional charging.

Acer Chromebook Pricing And Key Features

The Acer Chromebook Tab 10 retails for $329; this price is on par with the current entry-level iPad. Apple is expected to unveil a new device which costs $259 during its event. However, the stylus compatible with the device is not part of the bundle. Consumers have to buy the stylus for $99, and it’s worth noting that the stylus has separate storage and needs to be charged separately.

Introducing: Acer Chromebook Tab 10. The easy management, shareability and simplicity of #Chromebooks, now available on a tablet. Unlock touch and stylus functionality, a growing library of learning apps, VR and AR Expeditions and more: https://t.co/kL6kwkEH93 pic.twitter.com/1zFM7tPiH9 — Google For Education (@GoogleForEdu) March 26, 2018

With this move, the companies behind the Chromebook tablet foresee that the device will have significant advantages over the iPad that Apple is planning to unveil. Among its key strengths, for now, is the non-powered, built-in stylus, which is more convenient and easier to store.

Competing against another tablet might not be the only problem for Apple and Acer since the education sector might not be too sold out on using a device without a keyboard. Traditional laptops will continue to be a major threat to both devices.

In addition to its stylus, the Tab 10 can run Android apps, which will be helpful in the classroom setting. Many classroom computers run on Chrome OS since these devices tend to be more affordable. This is another advantage for the Tab 10.

The Acer Chromebook Tablet 10 will be on sale next month in North America; it will start to retail to the rest of the world by May.