Angelina Jolie Has Reportedly Moved On To A Handsome, But Older-Looking Real Estate Agent, Reports ‘ET’

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have both been making headlines, especially when they officially broke up in September 2016. Their divorce proceedings are still ongoing, including the custody battle of their kids. There have been reports from different media outlets that they have also moved on to their respective new flings with the World War Z actor reportedly reuniting with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston. What’s more is that the Salt actress has now been slowly moving on from her ex-husband, and is now seeing a handsome real estate agent, according to an unknown source who spoke with Entertainment Tonight.

The unidentified source claimed that although Angelina Jolie told her pals that she is not yet ready to date, she has been seeing “a handsome, older-looking man who is a real estate agent.” The new guy though is not a celebrity or a high-profile media magnet. Nonetheless, it is alleged that having an adult man to spend her time with after a heartbreaking and chaotic break up has been helpful to her, although it’s not that serious.

Angelina Jolie previously admitted to The Sunday Telegraph that the split took a toll on her, but she had been trying to focus more on her kids. She also makes herself busy with a lot of projects.

“Angie was in a very bad place after [her] split [from Brad]. Just having another adult to spend time with has been helpful.”

The reported source also added that a chance for Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reuniting is nil. The insider added that things between the former couple have “ended poorly” that even therapy and counseling did not work. Unfortunately, they can never be in the same room together, according to the unknown insider.

Reports from Entertainment Tonight about Angelina Jolie came after another report from the same media outlet that Brad Pitt has changed his life since splitting from the actress. According to a separate source, the Fight Club actor has been seeing women, but he is extremely discreet when it comes to his dating life. The women he’s been seeing are out of the public eye, and he only invites his casual dates to his house to avoid the media. However, the unidentified source added that dating is not the actor’s priority as he wants to spend more time with his kids.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie spent 12 long years together, and share six kids: Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 9.