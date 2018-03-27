‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry & Chris Lopez Call Each Other Out Online, Reports ‘In Touch’

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez's co-parenting relationship is rocky at best.

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry and the father of her third child Lux, Chris Lopez, are seemingly still having problems with communication and co-parenting. This week, the former couple got into a mini Twitter feud for everyone to witness.

According to a March 26 report by In Touch Weekly Magazine, the drama started when Chris Lopez tweeted, “I’ll look dead at you and laugh,” which seemed to come out of nowhere. However, Teen Mom 2 fans quickly learned that Chris’ comment was directed towards Kailyn Lowry when she responded by saying, “You couldn’t look me in the eye if you tried.” Chris responded with a simple “lol” before later shooting back with “Ain’t nothin.”

Neither Kailyn Lowry or Chris Lopez revealed what exactly their little Twitter feud was about. However, many Teen Mom 2 fans know that the pair has had a very rough relationship when it comes to parenting their little son, Lux. In addition, Kailyn has revealed in the past that Lux doesn’t often see Chris and that they’ve had some issues when it comes to custody.

Meanwhile, Kailyn Lowry isn’t letting baby daddy drama stop her from wanting to grow her family. The Teen Mom 2 star is already the mother of three boys — Isaac, whose father is Jo Rivera; Lincoln, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin; and baby Lux. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kailyn recently revealed on her Coffee Convos podcast that she wants to have another child. However, this time around she says she would use a sperm donor in order to prevent having yet another failed relationship and leave all the drama that comes with that behind her.

While Kailyn and Chris have had a rough relationship, Lowry has also struggled with co-parenting her son Lincoln with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin. Kail and Javi have things worked out now, but their romantic relationship seems to have complicated things. Recently Javi revealed that the two were considering getting back together, but that he thought it wasn’t in their best interest to start up their relationship again.

Teen Mom 2 fans can see more of Kailyn Lowry and her baby daddy drama when the show returns to MTV later this year.