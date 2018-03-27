WWE ‘Raw’ Results: John Cena Battles Kane In No DQ Match As Fans Await Undertaker’s Answer

Monday night's show featured Cena vs. Kane in the main event with the crowd calling for The Undertaker.

The latest WWE Raw results from Cleveland, Ohio featured John Cena as well as the fans still waiting for some sort of sign or answer from The Undertaker. With WrestleMania just under two weeks away, it meant that time is running out for Taker to reply to Cena’s challenge for a match on “the grandest stage of them all.” Meanwhile, Cena would battle The Undertaker’s brother, with the WWE Universe speculating that where Undertaker’s brother goes, the “Deadman” might also appear.

According to ProWrestling, in the closing match of tonight’s Raw episode, John Cena and Kane would do battle in a No Disqualification match where all rules are off. Early on, fans were chanting “Under-Taker” as Kane took control of the matchup. Cena would try to rally and go for the Attitude Adjustment but collapsed under Kane’s weight. As Raw took a commercial break, Cena had been knocked to the outside of the ring. During the break, things moved up the ramp where Cena smashed Kane face-first into part of the steel steps. They’d continue fighting down near the side of the ramp, with a guard rail coming into play that Kane slammed Cena onto.

Later on, as the match moved back into the ring, Kane was in control and removing a turnbuckle cover. However, Cena, who was laying on his back on the mat, sat up just like The Undertaker. Moments later, with Cena in control, he would hit several of his key moves before using a common signal The Deadman uses. Cena gave the “Cutthroat” sign before ultimately chokeslamming Kane to the mat in Undertaker fashion.

Cena would get a bit overconfident as he went to the outside and brought in a table to set up. As he was doing so, The Big Red Machine sat right up and went over to attack. Ultimately, Kane avoided being hit with the AA on the table and then was able to set the table in the corner to smash Cena through. Moments later, another table was pulled out from under the ring by “The Devil’s Favorite Demon.”

However, this time around, Cena prevented Kane from putting him through it. With Cena in control, he was finally able to hoist Kane up on his shoulders and hit the AA. After smashing Kane through the table, Cena took the pinfall for the win. The commentators would review the replay while mentioning the lack of a response from The Undertaker. Cena got a mic looking puzzled himself.

“No lightning?,” Cena asked, suggesting there was no Undertaker signal during or after this match. Cena screamed for The Undertaker asking, “Where are you?” The fans joined in with another “Under-Taker” chant. Finally, Cena got back on the mic to declare, “You’re just a coward.” He brought up how the fans have chanted for The Undertaker night after night in every city with no appearance by The Deadman. Cena told Taker “I’m fine with no because I’ll go to WrestleMania as a fan.” A “Do something” chant erupted from the crowd.

Cena told Taker you’ve got “One week that sums up your career. You can do something or you can do nothing.” After the latest call-out, Cena did a mic drop before walking up the ramp frustrated. Raw would close with his music playing as Cena looked right into the camera and gave the Taker another cutthroat taunt.

That leaves next Monday’s episode of WWE Raw for The Deadman to finally give some sort of indication that he’s done listening to Cena’s demands and ready to take things to the “grandest stage” for an epic battle.