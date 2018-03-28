Kendra Wilkinson And Hank Baskett Facing A Bigger Issue After Cheating Scandals, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett may have survived the cheating scandals but there's one issue that is allegedly tearing their marriage apart.

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett’s divorce rumors have been circulating on the web for quite a while but the couple has always managed to shut all the speculations down. However, it appears that it’s finally the end of the road for The Girls Next Door star and the former American football wide receiver. A new report claims that the pair is facing a much bigger issue than Hank’s cheating scandals, which could possibly be the last straw for their marriage.

According to a Hollywood Life source, the 32-year-old television personality and businesswoman and Hank Baskett may have survived all the cheating scandals, but there is one thing that is tearing their marriage apart. The insider revealed that on top of Kendra’s trust issues, the couple’s money issues could finally be the nail in the coffin.

“Money has always been a challenging issue in Kendra’s marriage with Hank,” the source told the site. “Now that the marriage may be coming to an end, Kendra fears Hank will come after everything she has worked so hard to earn.”

The insider noted that Hank Baskett was a big earner when he and Kendra Wilkinson first got together. After a while, the former girlfriend of Hugh Hefner became the breadwinner of the family. Having to raise two young kids, 8-year-old Hank Baskett IV and 3-year-old Alijah Mary Baskett, Kendra is probably feeling the pressure and would not want to be financially unstable.

“Kendra wants to get out before Hank makes a play for serious alimony and child support payments,” the source added. “She wants to get out now before Hank goes after her for her savings and her future earnings.”

Earlier reports revealed that Kendra Wilkinson is gearing up to file for divorce after admitting that she and Hank Baskett are having some “marital problems.” As if that’s not enough, the couple has completely stopped wearing their wedding rings, making people believe that a reconciliation might not be happening this time around.

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett will be celebrating their anniversary on June 27. However, with these recent claims, there is a high chance that the couple might not even be together anymore when that day finally comes.

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett have yet to address all these rumors.