Brad Pitt Reportedly Invites His Dates Over To His House & Has Been Going Out More With Friends, ‘ET’ Reports

The source told 'Entertainment Tonight' that Brad Pitt is now a changed man after split from Angelina Jolie.

The life of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has been in the spotlight long before they decided to lead separate lives. It’s been 18 months since their break up, but Brangelina fans are still hoping that they would reunite for the sake of their children. However, it seems that nothing can stop the divorce as the actor has reportedly changed his life after the split. An unidentified source recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight and said that the 54-year-old father of seven has been in a “much better place” for the last few months.

According to the unknown source, Brad Pitt spent most of his time at home and was “often very down” following his split from Angelina Jolie. However, in the last couple of months, the World War Z actor has made changes in his life, including his socialization with friends. The unnamed insider added that he has been “going out more” with his close friends, although he keeps his dating life under wraps.

The reported insider went on to claim that Brad Pitt is extremely private about the women he has been seeing, but he is definitely not ready to settle down with anyone. It is alleged that he only invites his dates over to his house to avoid the public eye.

“He is in no way ready to get serious with anyone. He invites his dates over to his house and never takes women out in public. While it’s been a year and a half [after their split], it still feels too soon to him.”

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

However, his kids are his first priority. The source also told Entertainment Tonight that Brad Pitt has also been learning to play the guitar and hangs out with his musician friends. The actor has also been linked to his old flame Jennifer Aniston, who recently broke up with her husband, Justin Theroux. He was married to the Friends alum for five years, but they divorced in 2005. There were heavy speculations among fans that he cheated on Jen with Angelina Jolie, but both parties denied these allegations.

When Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux officially announced their separation on February 15, fans were sent into a frenzy of her possible reunion with Brad Pitt. Different media outlets reported that the former couple has been talking, which reportedly made the actor’s mom, Jane, happy, according to an unknown source who talked with Hollywood Life. The source went on to claim that his mom always had a soft spot for Jen and continued to communicate with her for years, even after the divorce.

However, a separate unknown source recently told Hollywood Life that one of Aniston’s close pals, Courteney Cox, urged Jen to leave Brad Pitt “in the past” following rumors that her friend had been talking with her ex-husband again.