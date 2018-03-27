Lakers News: Lonzo Ball, Julius Randle, & Kyle Kuzma Post Double-Doubles In Loss To Pistons, Playoff Hopes End

A trio of Lakers players put up solid numbers but it wasn't enough to win on the road.

The Los Angeles Lakers took on the Pistons in Detroit Monday night but came up a bit short despite three double-double performances. Rookies Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma each recorded one, as did the team’s more seasoned veteran Julius Randle. However, a monster double-double from Andre Drummond, along with key performances from Reggie Jackson and Blake Griffin, got the home team another victory.

As reported by ESPN in tonight’s game recap, Lonzo Ball had another near triple-double in tonight’s loss. The often-criticized rookie hit 7-of-8 field goals including the only three-point shot he took to tally 15 points. He also dished out 11 assists and was just two rebounds short of the triple-double. His teammates Kyle Kuzma and Julius Randle held their own on the boards, coming up with 11 each. Kuzma also scored 20 points, while Randle led all Lakers players with 23 points on 7-for-13 shooting.

Brooke Lopez nearly achieved the fourth double-double for the team, as he scored 14 points and also had nine assists in the game. Kontavius Caldwell-Pope also scored 13 points, making it double figures for all the starters. The Lakers’ bench scored just 21 points total as the team was without the services of point guard Isaiah Thomas and forward Brandon Ingram due to injuries.

A couple of 20/10 games from Julius Randle and Kyle Kuzma weren't enough in the Motor City.https://t.co/e2nPmC4ixJ — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 27, 2018

On the opposing side, NBA All-Star Andre Drummond hauled in 18 rebounds to go with his 15 points, while Reggie Jackson scored 20 points on 9-for-22 shooting. Reggie Bullock and Blake Griffin also helped lead the way with 15, and 16 points, respectively.

The 112-106 victory came as a result of Detroit’s nearly 40 percent shooting from long distance, as they hit 13 of their 33 attempts. Los Angeles shot 47 percent for the game, but their three-point shots were off the mark as they managed to knock down just six of the 23 they attempted. The team also had 10 turnovers compared to seven for the home team and was outrebounded 50-47.

???? Lonzo Ball turned in another solid performance tonight with 15 points, 11 assists, and 8 boards. pic.twitter.com/rtQHZ09ec8 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 27, 2018

With the loss, the Los Angeles Lakers fall to 32-41 for the season with a 14-25 away record. Monday night’s defeat also brought bad news as the team is officially eliminated from playoff contention. Next up, they’ll head back home to the Staples Center where they’ll host the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.