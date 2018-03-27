Kylie Jenner’s Weight Loss: Star Juggles Working Out And Being Stormi’s Mom, Reveals New Body Goal

Kylie Jenner has lost a lot of weight after giving birth to Stormi, but the new mom has a different mindset about body goals.

In a true Kardashian/Jenner clan fashion, Kylie Jenner quickly lost all the baby weight after giving birth to her daughter Stormi Webster just a month ago. Being a public figure with millions of followers on social media, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is expected to look great all the time and she certainly lived up to those expectations and shocked everyone with her amazing weight loss.

The 20-year-old television personality has always been fit since she was young, so gaining a couple of pounds during her pregnancy was a new feeling to her. In fact, a source told People that Kylie Jenner “wasn’t the most comfortable while pregnant” and it has probably a lot to do with her weight gain.

Now that she has finally given birth to her firstborn, Kylie Jenner did not waste any time and started working out to get her prime condition back. The insider then added that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been jugging losing weight and being a mom to her baby girl at the same time.

Although Kylie Jenner has never posted a photo of her during her pregnancy, she is now showering her followers with post-baby body snaps. Clearly, the Kylie Lip Kit mogul has already lost a lot of weight and she is not one to shy away from showing off her hard work in re-claiming her pre-baby body back.

Kylie Jenner is certainly slowly looking like her old self in her recent social media posts. However, the source revealed that the reality star has a different mindset about her body. While her previous look was extremely sexy, the insider noted that the social media princess new goal is to look like a “really hot young mom.”

Unfortunately, not everyone is impressed with Kylie Jenner’s weight loss. Some are slamming the youngest sibling of the Kardashian/Jenner clan for promoting an impossible image for new moms. Her critics felt that she is making other women feel bad about themselves for not quickly losing the baby weight.

Despite all the backlash, Kylie Jenner is just enjoying her weight loss and even posted a throwback photo of her wearing a skimpy bikini and captioned it: “Summer goals.”