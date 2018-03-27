Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Reunion: Courteney Cox Wants Actor Out Of Friend’s Life, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Courteney Cox is allegedly unhappy with recent reports that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are slowly rekindling their relationship.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s marriage didn’t end well in 2005 and people believed that their split was already a done deal. However, recent scoops revealed that the former power couple is slowly rekindling their relationship and the actress’ close pal Courteney Cox is certainly not happy about it. In fact, a new report claims that the Friends star is urging Jennifer to leave Brad in the past.

According to a Hollywood Life source, Courteney Cox quickly reached out to Jennifer Aniston after learning that the 49-year-old actress is getting extra friendly with Brad Pitt again. Now that Jen has officially split from husband Justin Theroux, Courtney believes that it is such a bad idea for her good friend to be hanging out with her famous ex.

“Courteney was with Jen through it all with Brad and with Justin too,” the insider told the site. “Through good times and the bad, Courteney has helped Jen through relationship issues over the years and she still feels very protective of her friend.”

Courtney Cox obviously wants nothing but the best for Jennifer Aniston, especially now that the Along Came Polly actress is single and needed her advice even more, but she feels that reuniting with Brad Pitt is not a good start. Although the source noted that Courtney is not totally against with Jen being friends with the 54-year-old actor and producer again, she doesn’t want her to cross the line.

“Courteney’s warning made it clear to Jen that friendly conversation with Brad may be, ‘OK,’ but she better not jump back in bed with him just because she is feeling weak or is going through a tough breakup!” the insider added.

However, People has previously reported that although a lot of fans have been talking about the possibility of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston rekindling their romance, a reconciliation seems “highly unlikely.” If this is, in fact, the case, then there is no point for Courteney Cox to be reaching out to her friend to stop her from having a relationship with her ex.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have yet to address these speculations.