Vince McMahon Has Canceled Huge ‘WrestleMania’ Segment For The Rock And Elias, According To ‘DirtySheets’

Here's what WWE officials were planning for "The Drifter" and "The People's Champion" on the grandest stage of them all.

Despite being one of hottest superstars on the roster, Elias hasn’t been confirmed for a match heading into WrestleMania 34. During an interview with Sportskeeda, “The Drifter” promised the biggest performance the WWE Universe has ever seen, which means WWE officials are preparing a massive concert segment for Elias on the grandest stage of them all. Unfortunately, their plans just went up in smoke over the weekend.

Elias also challenged The Rock to a singing contest during a different interview with Sky Sports, which was meant to set up a WrestleMania moment between the two men in New Orleans. According to a new report from DirtySheets, Vince McMahon canceled the segment after failing to lock in The Rock for an appearance, and it’s becoming very doubtful that The People’s Champion will make an appearance at WrestleMania 34.

The plan for the segment was for Elias to prepare to perform as usual, but he would have been interrupted by some WWE legends, including Jeff Jarrett, Michael Hayes, and The Honkey Tonk Man. The Rock’ role would have been to sing the final song and end the segment with Elias. However, The Great One not being able to appear on the grandest stage of them all has forced Vince McMahon to cancel the segment due to a lack of star power. Shawn Michaels was discussed as a possible replacement before that idea was scrapped.

‘The People’s Champion may not attend ‘WrestleMania 34′ at all.’ WWE

After five straight years of appearances, The Rock did not appear atWrestleMania 33 last year in Orlando. A lot of people expected him to make an effort to be in New Orleans this year since his cousins Roman Reigns and Nia Jax are in significant title matches on the card. The People’s Champion could appear on the show, but he might not commit until the last minute. It’s likely he’ll miss WrestleMania for the second straight year.

WWE officials could still move forward with a huge concert segment for Elias, but it will likely be different than what they had planned with The Rock. “The Drifter” could be a part of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal or become Braun Strowman’s partner against The Bar. WWE officials will find a spot for him on the card for WrestleMania, but some fans will wonder what may have been between Elias and The Rock.