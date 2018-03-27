Stormy Daniels Has Dress She Wore The Night Of Alleged Sex With Trump, May Be Unwashed Proof, Says Alana Evans

Stormy Daniels saved the dress she wore during her night of alleged sex with Donald Trump, says fellow adult film actress friend Alana Evans.

Stormy Daniels has a friend who is coming to her defense, with the adult film star named Alana Evans telling CNN that Stormy saved the dress she wore during her alleged encounter with Donald Trump in 2006. As seen in the below videos, Alana said that Stormy could have been keeping the dress either as an item to remember the event or as actual proof of her time spent with President Trump, years prior to him becoming president.

As reported by USA Today, the thought that Stormy could have a dress with potential physical evidence that ties her to Trump is reminiscent of the infamous blue dress that Monica Lewinsky kept from her time with former President Bill Clinton in the White House.

The same dress that Stormy wore to a dinner date with Trump that allegedly occurred in a hotel room in Lake Tahoe nearly 12 years ago is a dress that is still in Daniels’ possession, according to her friend. Evans told CNN on Monday, “All I know is that Stormy still has the dress that she wore from that night.” Alana was being interviewed by CNN’s Jim Sciutto, who asked Alana why Stormy might keep such a dress.

Evans responded that perhaps Daniels knew she would need to hold onto such an item of clothing to act as proof one day. “Maybe a keepsake, maybe it’s because it’s actual proof. I can only speculate the things that may be on that dress, especially if it’s never been washed,” Alana said.

On @CNNnewsroom today, #StormyDaniels friend Alana Evans told me: "All I know is that Stormy still has the dress that she wore from that night," adding she may have kept the dress as "actual proof" https://t.co/lCL0iK9k3o — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) March 26, 2018

Sciutto dropped the topic, but Twitter has come alive with searches surrounding Alana’s CNN interview, along with allegations that Trump’s official Twitter account followed and then unfollowed CNN on Twitter, according to the Hill.

Now comparisons to Stormy and Monica are starting, with Monica confessing to her friend Linda Tripp in 1997 that she held onto a blue Gap dress that contained the semen of Bill Clinton after their oral sex incident.

"I'm tired of watching us be called liars, again and again, to protect a person who is lying. Even if he is the President of the United States." – Adult film star Alana Evans on the White House dismissing Stormy Daniels' accusations against Donald Trump https://t.co/MI7ng0cEjR pic.twitter.com/SdcfIzcDVi — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) March 26, 2018

The dress that Monica saved ended up being instrumental in proving that Clinton did not tell the truth about his affair with Lewinsky. Clinton was impeached in 1998.

"I don't think you'll ever see Donald Trump speaking about his affair…with Stormy, because he's not going to be able to lie when people are actually watching him." – Alana Evans reacts to the President's silence regarding a relationship w Stormy Daniels https://t.co/MI7ng0cEjR pic.twitter.com/JLyUykUa9E — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) March 26, 2018

Stormy’s lawyer, Michael Avenatti, has claimed that he has additional evidence to corroborate Stormy’s allegations about her interactions with Trump that would be forthcoming.