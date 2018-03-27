Meghan Markle Has Chosen Her Maid Of Honor And It’s Not Kate Middleton, Here’s Why

The bride-to-be reportedly picked one of her closest friends to take on the special role instead of her future sister-in-law, 'Entertainment Tonight' reported.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton may have been getting closer by the day but that doesn’t mean they will stand together at the altar. The future wife of Prince Harry reportedly chosen her maid of honor, and much to royal fans’ disappointment, it’s not the Duchess of Cambridge.

In a recent report by Entertainment Tonight, it has been alleged that the 36-year-old former Suits star has decided to pick a different woman to take on the special role in her upcoming royal wedding.

Apparently, Meghan has chosen “one of her closest friends who has stood by her for many years before meeting Harry.” While the outlet did not specify who the future royal picked, many were convinced that it is likely to be her longtime pal, Jessica Mulroney.

The Toronto-based stylist reportedly helped Meghan and Prince Harry hide from paparazzi when news of their romance first broke in 2016. She has also been by the actress’ side even before all the fame.

There were even claims that Mulroney was on-hand during some of Meghan’s wedding dress fittings in London.

Meghan’s decision shouldn’t come as a surprise considering that she has been friends with the stylist for many years. Of course, it is understandable that she would pick someone who has been part of her life for a long time to be by her side on her big day.

Meghan Markle reportedly chooses a close friend to be her maid of honor instead of Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Meanwhile, it is also noted that the Duchess of Cambridge is unlikely to be Meghan’s maid of honor, to begin with. Despite their growing relationship, it was pointed out that Prince William’s wife and Prince Harry’s future bride are “quite different people” with “quite different interests,” InStyle reported.

The outlet claimed that Meghan is someone who is “independent,” “confident,” and “keen to establish her own network of friends” in London without relying too much on Kate.

Royal experts also explained that the Duchess of Cambridge is unlikely to be an “attending person to another royal bride,” especially since she is expected to be the “future queen consort” when Prince William ascends to the throne.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan Markle are reportedly growing closer by the day. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Despite all that, Meghan and Kate are reportedly establishing a good friendship. A source revealed that the future royal often visits the pregnant duchess and her kids, dropping off treats.

The former actress is also leaning on her future sister-in-law for advice as she starts her new life a member of the Royal family.