Brittany Zamora Pictures: Married Teacher Allegedly Had Oral Sex With 13-Year-Old Student Inside The Classroom

The Arizona teacher is also accused of sending naked pictures to the boy and to another student.

Brittany Zamora has gained viral infamy this week, with pictures of the 27-year-old teacher spreading across the internet after allegations that she had sex with her 13-year-old student — including having oral sex with him inside an elementary school classroom.

The Arizona woman was arrested this week for a series of incidents that allegedly took place between February and March of this year, the Arizona Republic reported. The 13-year-old student reportedly told police that Zamora began flirting with him in a classroom chat group and eventually sent the young boy a naked picture of herself.

The relationship escalated and eventually became physical, with the pair having sex and exchanging racy messages, the New York Post reported. It came to an end when the parents of the boy discovered the text messages through an app they had installed to monitor his phone, the report noted. The parents told police that Zamora “harassed” the boy’s father, begging him not to contact police.

Police said Zamora also send naked photos to a second student, and that another student had seen her having sex with the 13-year-old victim. It was not clear if it was the same student in both incidents.

Brittany Zamora was arrested on suspicion of eight counts of sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of child molestation, and one count of transmitting obscene material. During a bond hearing, Zamora asked if she could be released and said she would “love to go home to my husband.” Her husband reportedly told the teen’s father that his wife had “made a big mistake,” and suggested that they fight to settle the love triangle, the New York Post reported.

"Sixth-grade teacher, Brittany Zamora, 27, knew Daniel Zamora since she was 16. They married in 2015." https://t.co/2gbbT3Yx42

"Parents of a 13-year-old male student at Las Brisas Academy allegedly found text messages that alluded to a sexual relationship." — Ross Bowler (@BowlerBarrister) March 23, 2018

Goodyear teacher Brittany Zamora, 27, being walked into jail after accused of having sexual relationship with 13 yr. old student at Las Brisas Academy #abc15 pic.twitter.com/B4qM3nMniv — Kim Tobin (@KimABC15) March 23, 2018

The story of the teacher’s arrest made national headlines this week, and pictures of Brittany Zamora have spread through media outlets and across social media. Some showed the blonde-haired teacher smiling at what appeared to be social media snaps, and the Daily Mail also had pictures of her wedding to her now-husband, whom she had dated since she was 16. Those were contrasted by her tearful mug shot released by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office when news of the arrest was first reported. Zamora remains behind bars on $250,000 bond.