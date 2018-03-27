Christina Aguilera Is Completely Makeup-Free In ‘Paper’ Magazine Photo Shoot

Christina Aguilera looks unrecognizable in makeup-free photo shoot for 'Paper' Magazine.

Christina Aguilera looks unrecognizable in a completely makeup-free photo shoot for Paper magazine. The singer is just as famous for her retro Hollywood look as she is her music. She’s frequently wearing red lipstick and donning heavy eye makeup. She was willing to show her bare face to the world for the magazine’s “Transformation 2018” issue. It’s fitting given the fact her career is at a stage where she wants to “strip it all back.”

Paper tweeted several images of Christina Aguilera with her makeup-free look Monday on Twitter. Fans are going crazy over the natural look Christina has. Many of the photos that will be published in the magazine are seen in this article. The interview began as Aguilera’s makeup artist removed glitter from her eyelids

The 37-year-old told the magazine that she’s always been someone who “loves to experiment” and “loves theatrics.” She enjoys creating a storyline and playing a character in a video or on-stage.

“I’m a performer, that’s who I am by nature. But I’m at the place, even musically, where it’s a liberating feeling to be able to strip it all back and appreciate who you are and your raw beauty.”

Going makeup-free is a chance for fans to get a glimpse of Christina Aguilera’s flawless, freckled skin. She doesn’t want anyone to think that she’s going to make a habit out of the natural look, however.

“I mean, I’m a girl that likes a beat face, let’s not get it twisted.”

It takes a certain amount of courage for women to expose their faces without makeup. Christina explained that her self-assurance has come with age. The Grammy Award-winning artist has achieved a lot in her career. She’s sold over 50 million records globally, has starred alongside Cher in Burlesque, and has appeared as one of the coaches on The Voice.

Christina launched her music career in 1999 and performed “Genie in a Bottle” and “What a Girl Wants.” In 2002, the former Mickey Mouse Club star went for a more daring style with the multi-color hair, skimpy tops, and bottomless chaps to promote her album, Stripped.



Fans are eager for Christina to release her new album, which is anticipated to be this year. A separate article by The Inquisitr from a few weeks ago touched on a report that it’s possible Aguilera’s album has been leaked online. Details of what Breathe Heavy reported about the alleged album can be seen in the story here.

In her personal life, Aguilera is engaged to Matt Rutler and is the mother of two kids — Max Liron, 10, and Summer Rain, 3.

To read more about Christina Aguilera and see more images of her makeup-free, check out Paper‘s cover story here.