‘Teen Mom OG’: Amber Portwood And Andrew Glennon Are Going Strong As They Await The Birth Of Their Baby Boy

Andrew Glennon just did the sweetest thing for his pregnant girlfriend.

Amber Portwood is keeping fans in the loop with her romance with boyfriend Andrew Glennon and over the weekend, she shared a photo of the latest gift she received from the Los Angeles native.

On Instagram, along with a photo of a bouquet of flowers, the Teen Mom OG star told fans, “My gentle giant never disappoints. Always coming home with flowers when I least expect it. A true gentleman.”

Portwood and Glennon are currently awaiting the birth of their first child, a baby boy, who is due next month.

Although Portwood’s relationship with Glennon was only recently revealed on Teen Mom OG, the couple has actually been dating since last summer. That said, they didn’t waste any time conceiving their first child and by September of last year, Portwood had learned of her pregnancy.

After Portwood shared the news of her new baby, many fans immediately accused her of moving on too quickly from her past relationship with Matt Baier, her former fiancé. As Teen Mom OG fans will recall, Portwood was involved in a years-long relationship with the controversial reality star up until the end of Season 6 when he failed a lie detector test in regard to a potential fling with another woman.

Following her split from Baier in May of last year, Portwood traveled to Los Angeles to give their relationship a second chance while filming the WEtv reality series Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition. However, after attempting to mend their strained relationship, the couple went their separate ways and Portwood struck up a romance with Glennon, who was working on the WEtv show during filming.

While Portwood an Glennon aren’t too active on their social media pages, they have been known to share photos of one another from time to time and recently posted a family photo from downtown Indianapolis, Indiana, where they both now reside.

Glennon previously lived in Los Angeles full-time but after learning Portwood was expecting his first child, he chose to move from the west coast to the midwest.

To see more of Amber Portwood and her relationship with Andrew Glennon, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV. Portwood is also seen on Fridays in Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition on WEtv at 9 p.m.