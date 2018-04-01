Tori Spelling Reflects On Parenthood And Celebrates Children Following Reports Of Family Turmoil

After reports of the authorities being called to the Spelling-McDermott residence made headlines, Tori took to Instagram to reflect on parenthood.

Tori Spelling took to Instagram to share a few heartfelt images that commemorated the children she shares with 51-year-old husband, Chopped Canada host, Dean McDermott.

Spelling shared images of her family while reflecting on her journey through parenthood.

Together, Tori and Dean have welcomed five children into the world, including daughters Stella, 9, and Hattie, 6, and sons Liam, 10, Finn, 5, and baby Beau, who just celebrated his first birthday.

Tori captioned the candid photos with messages revealing the joy she has experienced while watching each one of her children grow up.

“It’s the 1st day of #spring … I can’t believe my 4th ‘bud’ Finn has blossomed into this strong beautiful funny and kind 5-year-old flower… I love watching all 5 of my babes blossom. I water them with love daily and empower them to grow to their fullest potential. #Liam #Stella #Hattie#Finn #Beau #WatchingMyGardenGrow.”

Reports surfaced revealing that the police showed up at Spelling’s home. The shocking reports stated that the authorities visited the couple’s residence twice this month in a one-week period.

On March 1, the Los Angeles Police Department revealed to Us Weekly that officers were called regarding a heated verbal dispute amongst two people at Spelling’s residence. It has yet to be confirmed by the local authorities that the dispute was between Tori and Dean.

However, on March 7, McDermott called police officers to the family home to “check the well-being of Tori Spelling,” according to Us Weekly.

Following the well-being check, a couple of days later while the family was having dinner in Los Angeles, a police escort accompanied the family.

Following the reports, the former Mystery Girls star took some quality time with her family to celebrate National Ravioli Day.

“Our family went to @domingositaliandeli and picked up some of their homemade ravioli and sauces to prepare at home for dinner… Pink Pasta we all chose!”

“It’s cheese ravioli with an amazing pink sauce. Our Princesses and Princes are very happy… all we need now is edible sparkle Parmesan! #familydinner #freshfoodmatters.”

The family of seven was spotted in Agoura Hills, California at Brenden’s Irish Pub to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. The family dined on the traditional dish of corned beef and cabbage. Dean uploaded a photo and joyfully captioned it, “Had the best St. Patricks day with my brood today.”

In addition to these hopeful holiday reports, just five days prior, Tori and Dean were spotted kissing on a set in Malibu. The couple was filming a scene for the upcoming TV movie Sharknado 6, according to reports by TMZ.

An eyewitness told Us Weekly that Tori and Dean walked in on set together while holding hands. The insider said that the two were in good spirits when they arrived and departed together.

Spelling and Mcdermott have definitely come a long way since deciding to document their rocky marriage for their reality series, True Tori. The series followed Tori and Dean as they tried to sort out their relationship after dealing with Dean’s infidelity and time in rehab. Dean McDermott made headlines in 2013 when Us Weekly revealed that McDermott had a two-day affair in Canada with a woman named Emily Goodhand.