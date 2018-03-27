Melania Trump’s Rep’s Tweet Ripped Apart Online After Stormy Daniels Interview

Making a point today can be thrown so far off track if you forget to dot an 'i' on social media sites.

The Stormy Daniels interview that aired on 60 Minutes Sunday night has taken on a life of its own in the media today. Melania Trump hasn’t offered so much as a whisper about this interview as she continues her stay in Florida this week. Her spokesperson Stephanie Grisham did remind the media that there’s a minor child whose name should be kept out of any reports around the “speculation” and “salacious gossip,” but there wasn’t a name attached to that gossip.

Although she didn’t mention a name, many people did assume she was referring to the Stormy Daniels interview with that statement, which is demonstrated in an article published by The Cut. Once folks started tweeting about Grisham’s request, someone pointed out that there was something else in her tweet that was worth noting. It didn’t take long for the focus to come off that message and onto one of the words in the tweet.

With all this hoopla going on today in the media over Sunday night’s interview, that tweet sent out by Melania’s spokesperson started to gather comments on Twitter, but many were comments condemning Grisham’s spelling. Instead of focusing on the message involved, some folks took to Twitter to rip apart Stephanie Grisham’s tweet.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

So what was it that prompted people to pick at Grisham’s tweet? She made a simple spelling mistake and some people on Twitter just wouldn’t let it go. While many had their say over her spelling error, others were commenting on her message and were demonstrating some empathy for Melania Trump as a wife and a mom in this situation. Still, other people have turned themselves into online spell checkers and while doing so, they are also mocking Grisham’s tweet.

While I know the media is enjoying speculation & salacious gossip, Id like to remind people there’s a minor child who’s name should be kept out of news stories when at all possible. — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) March 26, 2018

So what did Grisham misspell? She wrote — “there’s a minor child (who’s) name should be kept out of news stories when at all possible.” Instead of “whose.” Some folks got a kick out of this since Trump has been known to offer up tweets that have a spelling error from time to time. Some Twitter users started grouping the administration together as people with bad spelling habits, which is seen in one of the tweeted comments embedded below.

One tweet reminded the folks on Twitter how “Twitter is casual but I think we still expect the Director of Communications representing the First Lady to use correct grammar and/or proofread.” The many tweets from the dissatisfied readers can be seen replying to Grisham’s Twitter message here. There are also a few samples below.

Twitter is casual but I think we still expect the Director of Communications representing the First Lady to use correct grammar and/or proofread. — Gina DeFrank (@GinaMoxie) March 26, 2018

Wrong. When you are the director of communications, this is one of the most basic functions of your job. This person just made themselves look grossly unqualified for their position. — frumplestiltskin (@Phydeaux_) March 26, 2018

Now we blame twitter spellchecker for our ignorance. The spellchecker wasn't responsible for "who's" instead of "whose" or "Id" instead of "I'd." This is someone working for the WH where they should strive for excellence for God's sake! What do you have against good writing? — Brian Coady (@boxsterman77) March 26, 2018