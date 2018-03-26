Video Shows Zeke Upshaw Collapse On Court: G League NBA Player Dies At Age 26

A video of the NBA game captures the moment G-league NBA player Zeke Upshaw collapses during a game. The 26-year old is seen running on the NBA court before suddenly falling to the ground unresponsive.

The game continues briefly before other players notice that Zeke is unconscious. An NBA official runs toward Zeke Upshaw to check on his condition. Upshaw was rushed to the hospital where he died two days later.

The game was on Saturday, and the 26-year-old collapsed near the end of the fourth quarter against the Long Island Nets.

The cause of death is reportedly cardiac arrest.

Upshaw’s NBA team, the Grand Rapids Drive, relayed the deceased mother’s statement on Twitter which reads as follows.

“After continued efforts from the medical team at Spectrum Health, Zeke made his transition at 11:16 am. To family, friends, teammates, coaches, fans & confidants, thank you for your prayers and support during this most difficult time.”

Upshaw’s team was up 101-99 with about 40 seconds left to play when he unexpectedly collapsed. A woman came rushing with a defibrillator when the NBA player was not moving after reportedly suffering a heart attack.

The Video, Which You Can Watch Below, May Be Disturbing To Some Viewers.

G-League player Zeke Upshaw collapsed during a game last night. Reports say he had a cardiac arrest. He had just helped his team clinch their 1st playoff spot in franchise history. Here is how yesterday's tragedy was covered live on FB. Wishing him and his family all the best. pic.twitter.com/n4GqgSAEdQ — Jessie ???????????????? (@JMKTV) March 25, 2018

Zeke Upshaw, a 6ft-6 forward, played collegiate ball at Illinois State and Hofstra University before transitioning to the NBA.

Statement from the Drive: "The Drive family is mourning the tragic loss of Zeke Upshaw. He had a warm personality and was a tremendous representative of our organization both on and off the court. Our thoughts are with all of Zeke’s family and friends during this difficult time." pic.twitter.com/FxQtaJoqbG — Grand Rapids Drive (@grdrive) March 26, 2018

The Grand Rapids Drive, which is the G league affiliate team of the NBA Detroit Pistons, released a tribute to Upshaw after his death was announced.

“The entire Grand Rapids Drive family is mourning the tragic loss of Zeke Upshaw,” owner Steve Jbara said in a statement.

The owner praised his on and off court conduct, describing Zeke as having a warm personality.

The Detroit Pistons prospect was rushed to the hospital on a stretcher but remained in critical condition in the hospital until he passed away about 48 hours after the tragic incident. Zeke’s death is still being investigated following the saddening news.

Upshaw appeared in over 4o games with the Grand Rapid Drive team in the current season. He averaged 8.5 points and 2.3 rebounds in 19.8 minutes per game, according to the Daily Mail.

About 25 percent of players in the NBA come from the development league. Zeke Upshaw was born in Chicago and was a highly touted prospect.

Upshaw earned a degree in apparel, merchandising and design. He played in Europe after being undrafted in 2014 and was drafted by Grand Rapid Drive in 2016.