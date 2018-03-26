Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer Taunts Trump Over ’60 Minutes’ Ratings, Noting That They Crushed ‘Apprentice’ Numbers

The interview drew more than 22 million viewers, the most for '60 Minutes' in a decade.

For a person admittedly obsessed with ratings, this one likely has to sting for Donald Trump.

Overnight numbers show that the Stormy Daniels interview on 60 Minutes drew more than 22 million viewers — even though the show was pushed back by an NCAA Tournament game that went to overtime — and prompted the lawyer representing the adult film star to taunt Trump on Twitter, pointing out that the numbers “crushed” Trump’s former reality show, The Apprentice.

Michael Avenatti, who has represented Stormy Daniels in her legal battle to escape a non-disclosure agreement that had barred her from speaking about the alleged affair with Donald Trump, gleefully shared a story pointing out the huge ratings for her interview on Sunday. In the interview, Stormy Daniels shared some salacious details, including Trump comparing her to his daughter, Ivanka.

Daniels had claimed that she signed a non-disclosure agreement under duress, and said in her 60 Minutes interview that an unknown man had warned her to stay away from Trump and made threatening statements to Daniels and her then-infant daughter.

The 22 million viewers were more than any episode of The Apprentice in more than a decade, and only one episode ever scored higher ratings — the finale of the first season, which aired in 2004. Donald Trump has frequently bragged about his ability to draw huge ratings, both as an entertainer and into his presidency

As the Hill noted, it was also the highest-rated episode of 60 Minutes in a decade, since a 2008 interview with the newly elected President Barack Obama.

Since this is what really matters (LOL), the ratings for my client's @stormydaniels appearance on @60minutes last night CRUSHED (BY MILLIONS) any Apprentice show in the last ten years as well as Mr. Trump's Nov 2016 appearance. #priorities https://t.co/JYVODdZKUH — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) March 26, 2018

Donald Trump has remained uncharacteristically quiet about the Stormy Daniels allegations. Though he frequently takes to Twitter to attack enemies and respond to criticisms large and small, he has not once made reference to Stormy Daniels and only denied the affair through spokespeople.

On Monday, deputy White House spokesman Raj Shah noted that Trump continues to deny the allegations of an affair.

“The president strongly, clearly and has consistently denied these underlying claims,” Shah said (via the Hill). “The only person who has been inconsistent is the one making the claims.”

But Stormy Daniels and her lawyer remain on the offensive. On Monday, she filed a defamation suit against Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. As Fox News reported, Daniels claims that Cohen made “false and defamatory” statements when he conveyed that Daniels was lying about the affair.